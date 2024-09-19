Section of I-76 East to close during next four weekends to allow PennDOT repairs

A PennDOT project to repair a bridge deck will result in closures on I-76 East each of the next four weekends, causing detours to alternative routes.

The first of the four closures on the Schuylkill Expressway starts this Saturday at 9 p.m. and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. The closure extends from just before the ramp for the Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue (Exit 346B) to just before the 34th Street on-ramp.

While the highway is closed, motorists will be detoured to I-676 East to get to I-95 South. Those traveling from further west, and headed to I-95 north, should use I-476 South. Local traffic will be directed to exit at Grays Ferry/University Avenue and use the University Avenue Bridge/34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 East.

Detour information will be posted on electronic message boards on I-76 East and on other highways in the region, PennDOT officials said. All ramps to and from the eastbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway will remain open to traffic during the closures.

Weather permitting, the rest of the closure schedule will be as follows:

• 9 p.m. Friday, Sept.27 to 4:00 AM Monday, Sept. 30

• 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7

• 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

PennDOT advises motorists to avoid the closure areas during these weekends, if possible, because significant backups are expected near the work area, on detour routes and on surrounding local streets.

Crews will be repairing sections of a deteriorated concrete deck that carries I-76 East over CSX rail tracks and another structure that carries the highway over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street. The roads also will be resurfaced.