More Culture:

March 24, 2022

Actor Ice-T says he was 'robbed' at a New Jersey gas station

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star made Twitter followers double-take with a joke about the state's high fuel prices

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Gas Prices
Ice-T New Jersey Gas Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Newark native Ice-T says he was robbed at a gas station in New Jersey ... by a gas pump.

Brutally high gas prices in the United States have left many motorists watching their tanks fill in agony lately, a byproduct of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and crude oil markets that have sent shockwaves through the global economy.

The western U.S has been the nation's hardest-hit region, with the average price per gallon of regular grade gas climbing to $5.88 in California and $5.17 in Nevada, according to AAA. In the country as a whole, the average price stood at about $4.23 on Thursday.

The Northeast also has dealt with sharp upticks in gas prices, including an average of $4.20 per gallon in New Jersey and $4.31 per gallon in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday morning, "Law and Order: SVU" star and New Jersey native Ice-T decided to make light of the situation and commiserate on Twitter. The way he set up his punchline could easily fool anyone who reads the tweet inattentively.

This is apparently a joke that has been going around lately, but robbery is also an effective way to have funny things to say.

While some fans responded to Ice-T's tweet with relief that he's OK, others either added more humor or context that isn't necessarily as funny.

New Jersey saw a moderate dip in gas prices over the last week, but analysts say the cost of a gallon is likely to climb quickly again with the seasonal switch from winter to more expensive summer blend gas.

Lawmakers in New Jersey and more than a dozen other states are contemplating "gas holidays" that would temporarily pause state gas taxes until prices start to fall again. In Gloucester County, Republican state Sen. Ed Durr, a former truck driver, has proposed a $500 rebate using surplus state revenue.

At the federal level, gas rebate proposals also have begun to gain some traction. One proposal would use income thresholds similar to the coronavirus stimulus checks in order to help families absorb the overall cost impacts that fuel prices are having on the economy. Other options would tie rebates to taxes and profits earned by oil companies that have reaped the benefits of the high prices.

The only hitch in Ice-T's joke is that in New Jersey, a gas station attendant would have been pumping his gas. Is that person considered an accomplice? Sounds like a case for "Law & Order: SUV." 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Gas Prices New Jersey Ice-T

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Parties

5 reasons your next party needs to be at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is looking for people actively taking Coumadin

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

GEICO sponsors NJ Safety Service Patrol
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

Wildlife

Deer have been jumping to their deaths from Pennsylvania highway overpass
Deer Elk County Pennsylvania

Health News

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drug Accuretic due to potential carcinogen
Pfizer Accuretic Recall

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to open Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Atlantic City
Hell's Kitchen Atlantic City

Parties

Le Dîner en Blanc pop-up picnic will expand to Atlantic City this summer
Le Dîner en Blanc 2022 Atlantic City Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved