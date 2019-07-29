More Culture:

July 29, 2019

Images from the set of the new Jason Segel series

Rittenhouse Square gets some Hollywood movie-making magic

By Hughe Dillon
Dillon - Dispatches HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sally Field, Andre Benjamin and Jason Segel at the "Dispatches from Elsewhere" film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.

"Dispatches from Elsewhere" has been filming in Philadelphia for the past two weeks. The show, about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life, is being directed by Jason Segel of "How I Met Your Mother" fame. Filming is expected to last until November. 

On Friday, July 26, the cast and crew shot scenes in Rittenhouse Square until 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The scenes consisted of the main characters walking through the middle of Rittenhouse Square as a hundred extras wander around them holding blue paddles. 

On set were four of the main characters: Oscar winner Sally Field, who was spotted at Macy's earlier this week in the shoe department, (Hollywood legends, they're just like us), André Benjamin, Eve Lindley, and Jason Segel. A producer on set confirmed to me that the AMC cable TV series is set in Philadelphia and will debut in the first quarter of 2020.

Here are some images from the set:

Dillon - DispatchesHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sally Field and Andre Benjamin hold blue paddles in a scene at the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.


Dillon - DispatchesHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Andre Benjamin who plays Fredwynne in a scene at the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.


Dillon - DispatchesHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Extras on the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.


Dillon - DispatchesHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Eve Lindley, who plays Simone in the AMC TV series, between scenes at the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.


Dillon - DispatchesHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Director, writer, producer Jason Segel (r) reviews the set up of the extras with his assistant directors at the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.


Dillon - DispatchesHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Hundreds of extras were used in the scene at the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” film set in Rittenhouse Square on July 26, 2019.



Hughe Dillon

