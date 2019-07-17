More Culture:

July 17, 2019

Richard E. Grant arrives in Philly to work on Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere'

He's the latest in the summer of celeb sightings in the city

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Celebrities
Richard E Grant dispatches from elsewhere @RichardEGrant/Twitter

Richard E. Grant tweeted that he arrived in Philadelphia this week to start working on Jason Segel's AMC anthology series, 'Dispatches from Elsewhere.'

Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant is about to start filming a new project in Philadelphia — and our eyes are peeled looking for him. 

The British actor tweeted that he arrived here on Monday, most likely to start work on Jason Segel's 10-episode AMC anthology series, "Dispatches from Elsewhere."

MORE CULTURE: Mays Landing will consider filming permit for MTV's 'Jersey Shore'

Grant, who was honored last year for his supporting role in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" opposite Melissa McCarthy is both a cherished on-screen actor and social media presence to his devoted fan base (this writer included). His posts during Oscar season were heartwarming in their sincerity, particularly when he met his idol, Barbara Streisand. 

The British actor has taken to social media recently about the Philly project, and even posted a photo of 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning. 

"Time off before filming starts in Philadelphia," he wrote. 

Based on his posts, it looks like he arrived here on Monday and won't begin filming until later this month. 

Grant is in Philly to film the Segel's series "Dispatches from Elsewhere," which we reported earlier this year when the creator was spotted wandering Center City and meeting some locals. "Dispatches" was greenlit for production in July 2018 and is reportedly about "a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life."

The fanfare surrounding Segal's arrival has somewhat died down, but Grant's announcement means that other collaborators on the project — which also reportedly includes Sally Field and Eve Lindley — may appear soon, too.

Despite our reputation for being a celebrity desert — save for the occasional Kendall Jenner spotting, but those days are over — Philly has become a hot spot for roving celebrities this summer. Did you hear rapper André 3000 is walking around town playing the flute?

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Celebrities Philadelphia AMC Social Media Idris Elba

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved