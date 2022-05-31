Indego bike share program to retain IBX sponsorship amid expansion

The Indego bike share program has received financial support from Independence Blue Cross since its 2015 inception, helping the bike system triple its size.

The health insurance company has renewed its title sponsorship, ensuring that financial support will continue through 2030. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Creating a transportation system that benefits everyone in our city is a priority of our administration and a high-quality bike network is key towards achieving that goal," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "I thank Independence Blue Cross for their continued support and partnership to help us expand bike share access to more Philadelphians. By expanding Indego, we can continue to provide new, safe, and sustainable mobility options for all."

The Indego bike share program is undergoing a multi-year expansion that will leave the system with 350 docking stations and 3,500 bikes.

This year, the program is adding 30 docking stations and 400 electric bikes, an effort that will result in 180 stations and 1,800 bikes throughout the system. At its onset, the program included 60 docking stations and 600 bikes.

The 2022 expansion will push further into Southwest Philly and South Philly. It also will add service from Kelly Drive to East Falls.