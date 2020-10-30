Indego offering $1 day passes for unlimited bike rides on Election Day

October 30, 2020
Indego is offering discounted bike rides on Election Day in an effort to help drive voter turnout.
Though many Philadelphia voters already have cast mail-in ballots, some may need socially-distanced transportation to their polling places.
Day Passes typically cost $12 and last for 24 hours. The passes provide unlimited 30-minute rides. Those exceeding 30 minutes cost an additional 15 cents per minute.
The deal does not apply to rides on electric bikes.
To assist them, the bike share program is offering Day Passes for $1 on Tuesday. Riders will simply need to enter the code VOTE2020 here on Election Day.
This Election Day, we want to provide everyone with an affordable way to get to, or near, their polling place. Enter promo VOTE2020 at https://t.co/DSf2PrWiNg to buy a Day Pass on November 3rd for $1.— Indego (@RideIndego) October 29, 2020
*Fees apply for rides longer than 30 min or for accessing an electric bike. pic.twitter.com/lHSf0bdT5Z
Indego was launched by the city in 2015.
The program previously has offered Election Day deals. In 2018, Indego offered residents discount codes providing free passes on Election Day and the day prior.
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.