Indego offering $1 day passes for unlimited bike rides on Election Day

Indego is offering discounted bike rides on Election Day in an effort to help drive voter turnout.

Though many Philadelphia voters already have cast mail-in ballots, some may need socially-distanced transportation to their polling places.

Day Passes typically cost $12 and last for 24 hours. The passes provide unlimited 30-minute rides. Those exceeding 30 minutes cost an additional 15 cents per minute.

The deal does not apply to rides on electric bikes.



To assist them, the bike share program is offering Day Passes for $1 on Tuesday. Riders will simply need to enter the code VOTE2020 here on Election Day.



Indego was launched by the city in 2015.

The program previously has offered Election Day deals. In 2018, Indego offered residents discount codes providing free passes on Election Day and the day prior.