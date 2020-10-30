More Culture:

October 30, 2020

Indego offering $1 day passes for unlimited bike rides on Election Day

Riders can use a discount code for affordable transportation Tuesday

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Indego Election Day
Indego Election Day 2020 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Indego is offering an Election Day deal on Day Passes. Riders can get unlimited 30-minute rides for $1 by entering the code VOTE2020.

Indego is offering discounted bike rides on Election Day in an effort to help drive voter turnout.

Though many Philadelphia voters already have cast mail-in ballots, some may need socially-distanced transportation to their polling places. 

Day Passes typically cost $12 and last for 24 hours. The passes provide unlimited 30-minute rides. Those exceeding 30 minutes cost an additional 15 cents per minute. 

The deal does not apply to rides on electric bikes.

To assist them, the bike share program is offering Day Passes for $1 on Tuesday. Riders will simply need to enter the code VOTE2020 here on Election Day. 

Indego was launched by the city in 2015. 

The program previously has offered Election Day deals. In 2018, Indego offered residents discount codes providing free passes on Election Day and the day prior. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Indego Election Day Philadelphia Bikes Transportation Bicycling Election 2020

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Does Sixers hiring Daryl Morey open the path for a James Harden trade?
James-Harden_102920_usat

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Sponsored

John McMullen: Inside the accelerated development of Eagles WR Travis Fulgham
Travis-Fulgham_102920_usat

Breweries

Night Shift Brewing to begin selling craft beer across Philly region in November
night shift brewing beer philly

Holiday

Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey
Drive-Through Holiday Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved