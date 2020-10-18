Portraying Joe Biden, Jim Carrey mistakes Philly town hall attendee for Bobby Clarke on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The cold open on “Saturday Night Live” this week focused, not surprisingly, on President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s town hall events from this past Thursday.

While the Democratic presidential nominee held his town hall on ABC with “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia, the Republican incumbent’s event took place at the same time — except that it was on NBC with “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie in Miami.

The bit, dubbed “Dueling Town Halls,” constantly switched back and forth between the events to make fun of how differently they were operating.

Biden’s town hall, which was held at the National Constitution Center, featured Jim Carrey reprising his role as the former U.S. Senator and cast member Mikey Day playing Stephanopoulos.

When Carrey comes out on stage and greets the audience at the town hall, he accidentally mistakes one of the attendees for Flyers’ legend Bobby Clarke.

“Hey! Is that Bobby Clarke of the 1974-75 Flyers?,” Carrey says as he walks over to get a closer look. Clarke starred for the Flyers in their two Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975.

“Mr. Vice President, please don’t wander off into the audience to greet people,” Day says.

“I’m just so excited to talk to America with real life Americans,” Carrey responds.

Alec Baldwin returns to play the role of Trump, while cast member Kate McKinnon impersonates Guthrie. You can watch the entire opening segment below.

The Philly region also earned a reference during the “Weekend Update” segment on SNL.

Cast member Colin Jost joked that the racial slurs made towards Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Fetterman, was “the worst case of racism at the grocery store since every jar of Newman’s Own Salsa.”