More Culture:

October 11, 2020

Maya Rudolph breaks out Philly accent while playing Sen. Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The comedian has reprised her role as the Democratic vice presidential nominee on the show’s first two episodes this season

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Saturday Night Live
saturday night live cold open Screenshot/via YouTube

Maya Rudolph’s portrayal of Sen. Kamala Harris has become one of her most iconic skits on “Saturday Night Live.”

The cold open for “Saturday Night Live” focused, not surprisingly, on this past Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Playing the incumbent Republican Pence, Beck Bennett brings up the topic of fracking. The issue was prominently discussed during this past Wednesday’s debate, as Pence accused a potential Biden administration of ending the practice. However, Biden and Harris have both said that they will not ban fracking, citing the number of jobs it creates in states such as Pennsylvania.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee, played by Maya Rudolph for the second time in as many weeks this season, immediately jumps on the topic and pivots it straight to Pennsylvania, prompting her to break out into a fairly accurate Philly accent.

“Now that I know Pennsylvania loves (fracking), I just want to say this. Youz guys can bet on your Wawa cheesesteak hoagies and all the wooder in the Schuylkill River that Joe Biden ain’t banning fracking. Go Iggles,” Rudolph says.

Despite not being from the Philly region, Rudolph’s impersonation of a Philly accent is pretty good. Rudolph’s portrayal of Harris has become one of her most iconic skits on “Saturday Night Live.”

The cold open goes on to address maybe the biggest story to come out of this past Wednesday’s debate: the fly which sat atop Pence’s head for two minutes.

Jim Carrey returns as the Democratic presidential nominee Biden, and Kenan Thompson appears as the late former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain. Kate McKinnon plays the moderator, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.


Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Saturday Night Live Philadelphia TV Shows Kamala Harris Vice President Schulykill River Debates Mike Pence Eagles Shows Wawa TV Fracking Joe Biden Comedy NBC Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Hoagies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 5 matchup vs. Steelers
Carson-Wentz_run_101020_usat

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Steelers
Wentz-Big-Ben_100920_usat

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Festivals

Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival
Philadelphia Film Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved