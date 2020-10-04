In 'SNL' return, fiery Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden in nightmare Trump debate

For the better part of four years, Jim Carrey has been railing against President Donald Trump through his artwork. The actor tweets drawing after drawing of the president in grotesque poses that mirror current events in America, imploring anyone and everyone to lift the country out of its current predicament.

It came as little surprise that Carrey leaped at the opportunity to take on the role of Joe Biden for the new season of "Saturday Night Live," which debuted last night after days of socially distanced filming. The premiere aired live before a limited audience of first responders at the Rockefeller Center.