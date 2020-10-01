Weird Al Yankovic's presidential debate mashup includes 'Bad Things' in Philly reference

Many political commentators have praised Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for doing his best to reign in the chaos of Tuesday night's ear-splitting presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

It was a valiant try, as Wallace employed disarming humor and the tone of a conflict avoidant teacher who's been pushed too far while being observed.

If the event proved anything, it's that there's probably only one person truly qualified for the impossible job of debate moderation in 2020. That would be Weird Al Yankovic.