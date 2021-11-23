More Health:

November 23, 2021

Independence renames Center of Innovation after former CEO Dan Hilferty

The longtime executive helped establish the company's charitable arm, a digital health platform and an effort to address health disparities

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Innovation
IBX Hilferty Center Innovation Courtesy/Independence Blue Cross

The Daniel J. Hilferty Center for Innovation is located on two floors in the Independence Blue Cross headquarters at 1901 Market St. in Philadelphia. Pictured from left to right: Thomas A. Leonard, Independence Board of Directors; Charles P. Pizzi, chair of the Independence Board of Directors; Joan Hilferty; Daniel J. Hilferty, former president and CEO; and Gregory E. Deavens, president and CEO.

Independence Blue Cross has dedicated its Center for Innovation in honor of former CEO Daniel J. Hilferty, whose leadership at the helm of the insurance company led to significant growth and new ventures.

The 30,000-square-foot facility opened in 2019 and occupies two floors of the company's headquarters at 1901 Market St. The first floor serves as a place for brainstorming, planning sessions and events that focus on IBX's work with external partners including customers, health care professionals and community leaders. The second floor is a hub for employees to cultivate creativity and teamwork.

It is now known as the Daniel J. Hilferty Center for Innovation. 

Hilferty retired at the end of last year after 10 years as CEO. He previously had served as president of Independence's Health Markets. He also had led Independence Health Group's Medicaid managed care subsidiary, AmeriHealth Caritas, for 13 years.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of a thriving company and community," Hilferty said. "The Center for Innovation represents a core tenet of what has made Independence a leader in health care nationally and corporate citizenship regionally for more than 80 years. I am honored to have my name associated with a space that I hope will inspire new ideas and positive change for decades to come."

IBX boosted its health care revenue to $27 billion during Hilftery's tenure. The largest insurer in the Philadelphia region, the company now has operations in 27 states and 8 million members.

Among Hilferty's innovation achievements are the creation of Quil, a digital health platform established through a joint venture with Comcast, and the launch of the annual B.PHL Innovation Fest. Hilferty also oversaw the development of Keystone Connection to Wellness, an initiative with Project HOME and AmeriHealth Caritas to address health disparities in North Philadelphia, and CivicaRx, a nonprofit created to address medication shortages and high prices.

Hilferty also helped establish the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, the company's charitable arm. 

"Our success will depend on cultivating and sustaining an organizational culture that values and promotes innovation," CEO Gregory E. Deavens said. "Fortunately, I believe that we’re ready to realize this vision. And we owe a great debt to Dan Hilferty for helping us be ready for the opportunities that lie ahead. Our innovation activities will continue to bear witness to his leadership."

The dedication of the Center for Innovation in Hilferty's name was recognized during a socially distanced event earlier in November.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance Innovation Philadelphia Independence Blue Cross Daniel J. Hilferty

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Business

North Wales-based Montgomery Mall sells for $55M in foreclosure sale
Montgomery Mall

Women's Health

Stillbirths are more prevalent since the delta variant emerged, CDC study finds
Pregnancy stillbirths COVID

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved