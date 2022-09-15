Celebrate the new school year with free treats during a pajama party at Insomnia Cookies

A late-night dessert spot popular with college students is commemorating the start of a new school year with a celebration featuring giveaways and the unveiling of limited-time treats.



Insomnia Cookies is hosting a PJ Party at over 225 of its bakeries on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. until close. Guests can wear their finest sleepwear for a chance at giveaways, exclusive merchandise and the opportunity to try new sour snacks.

In addition to receiving special products and other sweet surprises, each attendee wearing pajamas will receive one free classic cookie. Those looking to purchase cookies during the event can buy a 6-pack for $6 or a 12-pack for $12.

Participating bakeries in the region include locations at Drexel University, Penn, Saint Joseph's University and Villanova University. Locations in Center City, Old City, South Philly, East Passyunk, Manayunk and Conshohocken are also hosting the event.

To add to the excitement, Insomnia Cookies is revealing its limited edition Sour Patch Kids collaboration. Guests can try the Deluxe Filled Ft. Sour Patch Kids cookie, a warm sugar cookie with a gooey raspberry Sour Patch Kids center, topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz.

Also being unveiled is the Big Dipper Ft. Sour Patch Kids Bitz, a treat which includes four classic sugar cookies with a side of buttercream icing, topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz.

Partygoers can also sample Insomnia Cookies' new frozen treats, which were rolled out at certain locations in July. The premium line of ice cream features cookies mixed in with Insomnia's own ice cream formula.