Instant observations: Sixers depth issues apparent in loss to Nets

The Sixers have a legitimate excuse for struggling Wednesday against the Nets. Well, as legitimate as you can get playing in the NBA. With Jimmy Butler out with an injured groin, Mike Muscala out with an upper respiratory infection and Markelle Fultz, well, you know, the team only played seven players more than 10 minutes in their 127-124 loss — just the second at home this season.

The problems that led to the Sixers' second loss of the season on their home hardwood are definitely partially the players' faults — the team turned the ball over way too much and were much too sluggish on defense as they tried to make their comeback (after falling behind in the first place of course). But fault belongs partially to the front office, which doesn't have this team built with much depth or durability.

In any case, here's what I saw Wednesday night:

The Good

• Furkan Korkmaz started his first NBA start by drilling a three and continued to play with hustle and with a chip on his shoulder after Philly declined the team option on his contract. In 35 minutes of game action the 21-year-old held his own, scoring 18 points while adding five assists.

• And for our regular entry into the museum of Joel Embiid highlights, we enter this impressive move in iso on the block, one on one against Jarrett Allen. He makes it look so easy: