December 12, 2018

Sixers unveil new Earned Edition uniforms for Christmas game in Boston

The 16 teams to make the playoffs last NBA season will don the look

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Another round of Sixers-Celtics, this time with new threads.

The Sixers unveiled their newest uniforms on Wednesday, a pristine white look that Nike is calling the “Earned Edition.”

Nike drew up Earned Edition styles for all 16 teams that had made the playoffs in 2018, meaning the Sixers chose a good time for their first playoff appearance since 2012. The Sixers will debut their Earned Edition look in Boston on Christmas.

The uniform itself is essentially a white spin on the all-grey City Edition uniforms the team rolled out earlier this season — which, if you ask me, is how they should’ve styled the City Edition look in the first place:

It’s good stuff, if a little simple. All-white with blue and red trim is a clear success, and the Ben Franklin decal on the waist band is an enjoyable touch.

The best part of the uniform is the addition of “Philadelphia, USA” in the bottom right above the tag, which can be seen here:

Nike and the Sixers have yet to match the home run that was last year’s City Edition, but these are a good addition to the stable.

According to the team’s Twitter account, the Earned Edition uniforms will be available for sale in “limited quantities” on SixersShop.com and in the Wells Fargo Center store beginning Dec. 19, when they host the Knicks.

