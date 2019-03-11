More Health:

March 11, 2019

The internet is saying Cheez Whiz is healthy — well, not exactly

Some say the cheesesteak topping contains a fatty acid that can aid weight loss – and even fight cancer

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Trending
03112019_cheesesteak_wiki Source/Wikimedia Commons

A Philly cheesesteak slathered in Cheez Whiz.

Here in Philly, a cheesesteak would feel naked without the salty, creamy and rich likeness of Cheez Whiz.

Of course, this highly processed cheese sauce is generally regarded as a black-listed item for those who try to eat healthy unless, of course, it’s poured atop a pile of thinly sliced ribeye and fried onions on a long roll. (Who can resist the local classic, after all?)

But now, some fitness influencers and experts are trying to redeem Cheez Whiz, claiming the cheese sauce contains high levels of a certain fatty acid that can potentially aid weight loss and fitness, and maybe even fight cancer.

Can cheesesteaks get even more popular in Philly?

The health-promoting fatty acid is called CLA, or conjugated linoleic acid, which naturally occurs in meat and dairy products and has been shown to help burn fat and build muscle. CLA has even earned the product a top spot on Shape’s “healthy junk foods” list, citing that “Cheese Whiz turns out to have more of this cancer-fighting compound than any regular cheese.” 

RELATED READ: This study proves eating healthy can be affordable

CLA is essentially a type of polyunsaturated, omega-6 fatty acid. In other words, it’s technically a trans fat — but a natural type of trans fat that occurs in many healthy foods, Healthline reports.

Interestingly, CLA may be one of the most comprehensively studied weight loss supplement in the world. Further, some studies indicate that CLA can cause significant fat loss in humans. It may also improve body composition by reducing body fat and increasing muscle mass, Healthline reports.

These weight loss effects may be statistically significant, but remember that they are small — and there is potential for side effects.

Cheez Whiz contains five milligrams of CLA per gram of fat, according to National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Comparatively, homogenized milk has 5.5 milligrams of CLA per gram of fat, beef has three to four milligrams, chicken 0.9 milligrams, seafood less than one milligram and cheeses range from 3.5 to six milligrams.

cheez whiz healthy flickrLibby H/Flickr

Cans of Cheez Whiz from Kraft.

 

But most health experts agree these limited health benefits are not a license to dive into a vat of the stuff.

“I will never promote the intake of Cheez Whiz,” Dusty Marie Narducci, assistant professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine tells Huffington Post. “The other ingredients of Cheez Whiz will most likely counteract any health benefits potentially associated with the high level of CLA.”

The best non-Cheez Whiz sources of CLA include butter from grass-fed cows, full-fat raw dairy products, grass-fed beef, dairy from sheep or goats and grass-fed lamb, veal, turkey and seafood, according to Dr. Axe. Iron Man Magazine adds that “one of the richest natural sources" of the amino acid is egg yolks. 

CLA is also available in softgel capsule supplements. The advantage to this form of CLA is that there is no guesswork about how much to take or whether the measurement was accurate. The CLA can be taken at specific times and at a precise dosage, according to Exercise.com

The moral of the story? While you probably shouldn’t structure your diet around Cheez Whiz, you can feel a little less guilty when indulging in a cheesesteak from your favorite local spot – it is slathered in a bit of healthy goodness.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Trending United States Cheese Fat Weight Loss Cancer Cheesesteaks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason roster moves, rumor mill, and free agency tracker
031119HowieRoseman

Business

Petition opposing Dilworth Park Starbucks adds hundreds of supporters in 48 hours
Carroll - Dilworth Park in the Summer

Social Media

Bam Margera trashes wife, manager in latest rants documented on Instagram
Bam Margera party April fools

Sixers

Joel Embiid reminded everyone why he's special vs. Indiana Pacers
031019-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Parties

Drink, dance, learn at Franklin Institute's 1920s-themed Science After Hours
1920s flapper costume

Mental Health

Always connected with thousands of ‘friends’ – yet feeling all alone
03092019_man_bench_pexels

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved