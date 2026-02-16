J. Cole brings ‘The Fall-Off Tour’ to Philadelphia this summer

J. Cole will bring “The Fall-Off Tour” to Philadelphia on July 20, with a stop at the Xfinity Mobile Arena as part of his first solo headlining run in five years.

The Grammy-winning rapper and producer recently released his seventh studio album, “The Fall Off,” on Feb. 6. The global arena run spans more than 50 cities, but the July 20 show marks his only scheduled stop in Philadelphia.

The tour follows 2021’s “The Off-Season Tour” and represents J. Cole’s first full global trek in nearly a decade. Known for pairing arena-scale production with introspective, personal lyricism, he has consistently drawn large crowds on previous tours.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at thefalloff.com. An artist presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m.

Monday, July 20

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



