J. Cole brings ‘The Fall-Off Tour’ to Philadelphia this summer

The Grammy-winning rapper will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena on July 20 following the release of his new album.

J. Cole by David Peters Photo Credit/David Peters

J. Cole will bring “The Fall-Off Tour” to Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on July 20 as part of his first solo headlining run in five years.

The Grammy-winning rapper and producer recently released his seventh studio album, “The Fall Off,” on Feb. 6. The global arena run spans more than 50 cities, but the July 20 show marks his only scheduled stop in Philadelphia.

The tour follows 2021’s “The Off-Season Tour” and represents J. Cole’s first full global trek in nearly a decade. Known for pairing arena-scale production with introspective, personal lyricism, he has consistently drawn large crowds on previous tours.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at thefalloff.com. An artist presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m.

J. Cole's "The Fall-Off Tour"

Monday, July 20
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

