Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles quarterback slick, on the money on Day 2

The Eagles completed Day 2 of training camp Thursday and Jalen Hurts made no mistakes of note on a day mostly focused on the Birds' run game.

As we will after each and every practice, here's a look at each of the first-team offense's plays — led by signal-caller Hurts.

11 on 11 at own 25 yardline

1. A handoff goes to Saquan Barkley for a few yards.

2. Jalen Hurts rolls right after a play-action fake to Barkley and keeps it himself. Without live tackling there's no real telling how far Hurts might have run but he likely gained a few yards before running out of bounds.

3. A hand-off goes to Kenny Gainwell this time who runs a counter between the tackles.

4. A shotgun pass finds Gainwell in the flat for a few yards.

5. A roll out by Hurts to his right results in an incomplete pass meant for Dallas Goedert. It hit him in the helmet on a subpar throw, really the only one Hurts didn't deliver on the money.

6. Hurts keeps the ball and sprints down the sideline on what appeared to be at least a first down run if not more.

7 on 7 at 50 yardline

7. A dump off pass to Barkley gains five or six yards.

8. A dump off pass to Goedert gains a few as well.

9. The highlight of practice came on this play, with a gorgeous teardrop-shaped pass floated into the arms of A.J. Brown down the right sideline in pretty good coverage. Hurts unfurled the pass with the flick of his wrist and it effortlessly landed in the perfect spot for a 25-30 yard gain.

10. A pass meant for C. J. Uzomah falls incomplete with solid coverage from Avonte Maddox on the play.

11. A pass is complete to Gainwell in the flat for a handful of yards.

12. With patience in the pocket and nothing developing, Hurts dumps it off to John Ross who darts for a minimal gain. It's interesting to take note of the variety of targeted players today. Clearly the team is just looking to get guys reps. As practice continues expect to see a lot more targets to Brown and DeVonta Smith and a lot less to the supporting cast.

11 on 11 at own 35 yardline

13. A handoff to Barkley picks up a few on the right side.

14. A play-action fake and roll out — resulting from a great pass rush from Jordan Davis — results in a pass to Smith on the run.

15. A handoff to Barkley is totally stuffed at the line of scrimmage by Davis.

16. A play-action rollout leads to a completed pass to Goedert who gains a first down.

17. A quick pass hits Brown over the middle.

18. On another play-action rollout, Nakobe Dean rushes the passes and Hurts dumps the ball off to Britian Covey.

11 on 11 at own 45 yardline

19. A play-action pass hits Brown running a slant that would surely have gained a first down. The Brown slant is virtually unstoppaple.

20. A high snap is handled by Hurts and handed off to Barkley.

21. A would-be sack from Bryce Huff leads to a dump off to Gainwell. For the purposes of our stat keeping this would surely have been a "sack."

22. A play-action pass to Goedert gains a few yards.

23. A really nice timing route on the sideline lands in the arms of Smith who gets a first down. It was another on the money toss from Hurts.

24. A handoff to Will Shipley after what looked like either a false start or encroachment pre play.

11 on 11 at own 25 yardline

25. A quick pass to Goedert for a minimal gain.

26. A handoff goes to Gainwell.

27. Hurts is likely "sacked" by depth lineman Julian Okwara.

11 on 11 at own 40 yardline

28. The final play of practice is a coverage "sack" from Patrick Johnson.

By our count, Hurts was 14-for-16. The Eagles ran the ball nine times and dropped back for a pass 19 with three "sacks."

