Jason Kelce to be featured in People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' issue

Jason Kelce, one of the most beloved athletes in the Philadelphia, is known for his thick beard and rugged features. The Philadelphia Eagles' center will show off those features nationally in an upcoming magazine feature.

The 13-year NFL veteran will be included in People magazine's 2023 "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, the publication announced Tuesday. Kelce will be featured alongside actors and entertainers like Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Lenny Kravitz and Jamie Foxx.



"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder..." Kelce said about the news on X, formerly Twitter.

Though the Philly legend is included among the magazine's sexiest men this year, he will not take the crown for sexiest. That will go to actor Patrick Dempsey.

Kelce, from Cleveland, Ohio, was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and garnered All-Pro honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's premier centers. His crowning achievement came in 2018 with a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.

Off the field, Kelce is a father to three young daughters and a husband to his wife, Kylie. He has been involved in multiple charitable endeavors, contributing to causes centered around education and youth development.

His popularity has increased with his "New Heights" podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, the Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce, as well as with an Amazon Prime documentary released in September. "Kelce" follows his life during the 2022 NFL season as he mulled retirement and anticipated the birth of his third daughter. The film is the streaming platform's most-watched documentary in the U.S.



Kelce and a few of his Eagles teammates, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, collaborated on the 2022 holiday album "A Philly Special Christmas," which raised $1.25 million for various charities. They are gearing up to release a follow-up album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special." Its 11 tracks include 10 holiday classics and an original song, "Santa's Night," written by Kelce.