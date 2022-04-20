Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova head coach

It's official. Jay Wright is retiring as head coach of Villanova's men's basketball program. Here's the statement from Wright himself:

While Villanova fans will likely want to process potentially losing a legendary coach, there is an indication who his successor will be: Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune:

Neptune, 37, is a Brooklyn native who served as a video coordinator under Wright at Villanova from 2008-2010 and later as an assistant head coach from 2013 to 2021 before heading to Fordham.

