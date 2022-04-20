Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova head coach

April 20, 2022
It's official. Jay Wright is retiring as head coach of Villanova's men's basketball program. Here's the statement from Wright himself:
April 21, 2022
Jay Wright has turned Villanova into a new-school "blue blood" program in men's college hoops. Wright's teams have made four Final Fours, most recently this spring. The Wildcats won the national championship in 2016 and 2018 under his watch. What's next for Wright? Well, according to a report, he might be facing retirement:
Basketball insider Shams Charania initially tweeted the following Wednesday night:
Just in: Villanova’s Jay Wright — one of college basketball’s iconic coaches and a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer — is seriously contemplating retiring this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wright, 60, is meeting with his family and making final decision soon.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022
He quickly followed up with a report that Wright is "likely" retiring:
Jay Wright is likely retiring as head coach of Villanova soon, sources said, and that means a succession plan is in order for the university. https://t.co/o3fJHrUMEy— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022
Fordham University coach Kyle Neptune is expected to be the choice to succeed two-time NCAA champion Jay Wright as the new head coach of Villanova, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022
