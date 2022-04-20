More Sports:

April 20, 2022

Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova head coach

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Villanova University College Basketball
Jay-Wright-Elite-Eight-03292022-UST Scott Wachter/USA Today Sports

Jay Wright cuts down the nets after Villanova beats Houston to win the South Regional.

It's official. Jay Wright is retiring as head coach of Villanova's men's basketball program. Here's the statement from Wright himself:

Original story to follow...

Jay Wright has turned Villanova into a new-school "blue blood" program in men's college hoops. Wright's teams have made four Final Fours, most recently this spring. The Wildcats won the national championship in 2016 and 2018 under his watch. What's next for Wright? Well, according to a report, he might be facing retirement:

Basketball insider Shams Charania initially tweeted the following Wednesday night:

Shock waves!

He quickly followed up with a report that Wright is "likely" retiring:

While Villanova fans will likely want to process potentially losing a legendary coach, there is an indication who his successor will be: Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune:

Neptune, 37, is a Brooklyn native who served as a video coordinator under Wright at Villanova from 2008-2010 and later as an assistant head coach from 2013 to 2021 before heading to Fordham. 

Shamus Clancy

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

