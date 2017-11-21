More Health:

November 21, 2017

Jefferson nurse recruiter takes sense of adventure to new heights

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Health Stories The Doctor Is Out
11212017_TDIO_Mary_MarczykTai Photo courtesy/Mary Marczyk

Mary Marczyk practices on the trapeze at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Four years ago, she spent nearly every summer weekend working with instructors from I.Fly Trapeze, a New York school. “It is a total adrenaline rush...” she says.

Vacation time for Mary Marczyk, a nurse recruiter at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, has always been less about laying on the beach and relaxing, and more about water skiing and wakeboarding.

But in recent years she has taken her love of challenging activities to new heights – on a flying trapeze.

Marczyk doesn't consider herself overly adventurous and into extreme sports, and says she is not the typical young, skinny girl in a leotard most people expect to see swinging on the trapeze. Still, there is no place she’d rather be than on the trapeze rigging learning new tricks.

  • In our "The Doctor Is Out" feature, PhillyVoice highlights the out-of-office pursuits of Philadelphia-area doctors, nurses and medical professionals. Cool hobbies. Amazing feats. Inspiring charity or volunteer work.

Funnily enough though it wasn’t love at first sight.

TRY, TRY AGAIN

Marczyk, 52, of Marlton, first tried flying trapeze on vacation in the Bahamas in 2001, but the jump off the platform scared her so she decided to stick to her favorite water sports.

It wasn’t until February 2012 at Club Med Cancun that she had the urge to try it again after meeting one of the trapeze instructors – on water skis. In this case, the second time was the charm.

“I thought it was very scary at first," she recalled. "First you have to climb the ladder. Some people have trouble with this but I didn’t. Then you step over to the platform and they connect you into a harness, your safety line.

“You are told to put one hand onto the bar, and then your second hand. That second hand was the scariest part for me. They are holding you from your harness, behind your waist, and when they call out ‘HEP,’ you are supposed to jump off.”

One of the first moves you learn, according to Marczyk, is a knee hang where you swing out on the bar and then bring your knees up onto the bar. On the cue “Hands Off” the hands are released from the bar followed by a simple back flip into the safety net. If you can master that maneuver, you get the opportunity to do a catch with someone hanging upside down on the other side.

“The instructors say that success on the flying trapeze is about timing and not strength because you are going with the momentum, but it can be hard to focus on the cues as you are trying to do the moves on your own,” she said.

THE ADDICTION IS REAL

Soon Marczyk was hooked, and flying trapeze became her favorite thing on vacation – at Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Florida and Club Med Turks and Caicos. She even spent almost every summer weekend four years ago at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City taking classes with I.Fly Trapeze, a school based out of New York.

Her favorite part of each class is the catch. She explained that a typical class is basically four practice swings and then you learn a couple of tricks, and usually before the end of the class you get to attempt the catch two times.

“It is a total adrenaline rush when you succeed,” she said.

The typical progression of lessons is that you learn front end tricks like the knee hang first, learn to swing and then move on to backend tricks.

The hardest trick she has done so far she says is the layout catch, an advanced trick, that includes a knee hang, split, straddle and penny roll. And right now her go-to trick is the Backend Hocks Off, a knee hang with a release on the backend, the part of the swing closest to the platform.

Quoting the tag line of one of the flying trapeze schools, “Forget Fear, Worry about Addiction,” she explained that it does become very addicting because you can always try new tricks and learn more.

Marczyk is heading off to vacation again at the end of this month where she will continue to add to her bag of tricks.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Health Stories The Doctor Is Out Philadelphia Circus Arts Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Nursing

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved