June 07, 2019

Joe Douglas is the Jets' new general manager

By Jimmy Kempski
031717HowieRosemanJoeDouglas Jimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice

Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas.

Joe Douglas is no longer "the football guy" complement to Howie Roseman in the Philadelphia Eagles' front office. Douglas is the New York Jets' new general manager, per an announcement from the team.

It is a six-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Douglas was a part of the Eagles' front office during each of their last three drafts, which we took a closer look at a week ago. On the whole, while they weren't flush with a high number of picks, the Eagles have had a decent hit rate on the players they have chosen, and the 2019 class was widely well-regarded.

The Jets, objectively, are a disaster at the moment. They fired former GM Mike Maccagnan after allowing him to sign several high-priced free agents, including RB LeVeon Bell and LB C.J. Mosley, as well as allowing him to run a draft in which they had the No. 3 overall pick.

It was widely reported that Maccagnan was let go as a result of a power struggle won by head coach Adam Gase. In case you missed the Jets' timeline of events, as rounded up by Dom Cosentino of Deadspin, go give it a read.

Douglas obviously felt that the rare opportunity to become a GM, plus whatever package the Jets put together for him, outweighed the challenging situation he is entering. 

The Eagles have now had a pair of significant assistant coaches in Frank Reich and John DeFilippo poached by other teams, and now a major figure in their front office. While that is a sign of an organization that is doing good things, the team has to find replacements for their talented personnel. It will be interesting to see if they fill Douglas' position from the outside, or with an internal candidate.

Jimmy Kempski
