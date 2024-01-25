Joel Embiid named NBA All-Star starter

The other Eastern Conference starters are Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks.



Joel Embiid has been named an NBA All-Star, his seventh consecutive season earning the honor. Embiid was named one of the Eastern Conference's starters Thursday night for the All-Star Game that will take place in Indianapolis, IN.

Embiid enters Thursday's contest against the Indiana Pacers averaging a career- and NBA-best 36.1 points per game after putting up a historic 70-point performance Monday night. He is also averaging 11.6 rebounds per game, sixth-best in the NBA, and 5.9 assists per game — another career-best figure.

Embiid is on pace to lead the league in scoring for the third consecutive season while also serving as an elite defensive player and rapidly-improving playmaker.

Embiid has been named an All-Star in every year of his career outside of his rookie campaign in 2016-17, a season in which he only played 31 games.

