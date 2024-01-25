More Sports:

January 25, 2024

Joel Embiid named NBA All-Star starter

Joel Embiid has been named an All-Star for the seventh consecutive season.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid All-Star Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid has once again been named an NBA All-Star.

The other Eastern Conference starters are Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid has been named an NBA All-Star, his seventh consecutive season earning the honor. Embiid was named one of the Eastern Conference's starters Thursday night for the All-Star Game that will take place in Indianapolis, IN.

Embiid enters Thursday's contest against the Indiana Pacers averaging a career- and NBA-best 36.1 points per game after putting up a historic 70-point performance Monday night. He is also averaging 11.6 rebounds per game, sixth-best in the NBA, and 5.9 assists per game — another career-best figure.

Embiid is on pace to lead the league in scoring for the third consecutive season while also serving as an elite defensive player and rapidly-improving playmaker.

Embiid has been named an All-Star in every year of his career outside of his rookie campaign in 2016-17, a season in which he only played 31 games.

MORE SIXERS: Sixers mailbag: Kyle Lowry, Bruce Brown and other trade targets

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA MVP Race Tyrese Haliburton NBA All-Star Fan Voting NBA All-Star Game Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Jayson Tatum

Videos

Featured

Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Weekend guide tattoo festival

A tattoo festival and Lunar New Year celebration: Your weekend guide to things to do

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly receives $25 million federal grant for flood prevention, drinking water projects
Port Richmond Water Treatment plant

Sponsored

Health anxiety: What it is and how to manage it
Purchased - Woman suffering an anxiety attack alone

Adult Health

Even mild concussions caused by sports can lead to persistent health problems, researchers say
Traumatic brain injuries

TV

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter aces Philly clue during 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' victory
celebrity jeopardy lisa ann walter winner

Eagles

Five takeaways from Nick Sirianni's and Howie Roseman's end of season press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Shopping

The Wardrobe expands its free clothing events to Chester County
Open Wardrobe Table Pic

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved