February 28, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Celtics on Sunday and at least two more games with right oblique strain

Coming off left knee surgery, Joel Embiid has played in 33 of the Sixers' 59 games while dealing with injuries all over the right side of his body, from his knee to his ankle, his shin and, now, his oblique.

By Adam Aaronson
Joel Embiid has a special affinity for games played in Boston.

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is out for the Sixers' road contest against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday. Immediately after issuing the report, the Sixers said that Embiid will also miss the team's back-to-back – they host the San Antonio Spurs on March 3 and the Utah Jazz on March 4 – and be reevaluated afterwards.

After going more than a month without an unplanned absence and performing at an elite level, Embiid missed five games in a row – two before the All-Star break and three after – due to a right knee issue that morphed into a right shin ailment during the break. In his second game back on the floor, the Sixers' win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, most of Embiid's minutes were played through pain after he went to the locker room nursing a midsection injury. The Sixers said he did not practice on Saturday morning after reporting "increased soreness" in that area.

Coming off left knee surgery, Embiid has played in 33 of the Sixers' 59 games this season while also dealing with injuries all over the right side of his body, from his knee to his ankle, his shin and, now, the oblique.

Following weeks of speculation that Sunday's game would mark Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum's return from the torn Achilles he suffered during last year's playoffs – Sixers head coach Nick Nurse admitted Saturday that the team had done "a little bit" of work in case he did come back – Boston officially has Tatum listed as out. 

