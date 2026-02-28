More Sports:

February 28, 2026

Joel Embiid misses Sixers practice after reporting ‘increased soreness’ in right side

Joel Embiid played through pain in his midsection for most of his 31-plus minutes in the Sixers' win over Miami on Thursday. Two nights of sleep later, how is he doing?

By Adam Aaronson
Embiid 2.28.26 1 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Joel Embiid spent much of the Sixers' win over the Miami Heat on Thursday grabbing at his right side.

CAMDEN, N.J. – Joel Embiid did not practice Saturday morning after reporting increased soreness in his right side, the Sixers said. Embiid’s status for Sunday’s road game against the Boston Celtics remains unclear.

Embiid logged about 31 minutes in the Sixers' win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, knocking down a dagger three-point shot in the final minute despite spending much of the contest grappling with pain in his midsection. Embiid seemed to take an inadvertent hit in that area from Heat big Kel'el Ware and briefly went to the locker room, but ended up barely exceeding the minutes total the Sixers had in mind for him.

After the game, Nurse said he did not have much of an update on Embiid, who did not speak after the game because he had left the locker room by the time it was opened to reporters.

MORE: Embiid guts it out, Maxey sets a record, Oubre fires away in win over Heat

Adam Aaronson
