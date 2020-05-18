More Culture:

May 18, 2020

John Oliver calls Philly sports fans a 'horde of inhuman monsters'

'Last Week Tonight' host amazed by Gritty's bounce tricks

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Last Week Tonight
John Oliver Philly Last Week Tonight/YouTube

John Oliver calls Philadelphia sports fans a 'horde of inhuman monsters' on 'Last Week Tonight' as the comedian examined plans to revive sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian John Oliver took a shot at Philadelphia sports fans Sunday on "Last Week Tonight" as he detailed the challenges of restarting sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic. 

But he remained fond of Gritty. 

Without games being played, Oliver noted there are hundreds of thousands of stadium workers facing financial hardships. He singled out a couple of vendors at the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park. 

"It’s worth remembering that although Philadelphia sports fans are a horde of inhuman monsters who deserve neither sympathy nor understanding, the people paid to tend to those monsters really depend on their monster money," Oliver said. 

Oliver may consider Philly fans to be monsters, but he is ever impressed by the Flyers' mascot. He pointed to Gritty as a prime example of the way sports teams are engaging with fans during the indefinite lull in action, showing a video of the mascot's impressive bounce tricks

“OK, I don’t know what’s more amazing here," Oliver said. "Gritty’s incredible eye-hand coordination, the fact he seems to live in an entirely empty apartment or the discovery that his body occasionally squeaks when it moves."

Oliver suggested the mascot's body squeaks, "presumably because, evolutionary speaking, Gritty’s closest relative is a used dog toy." 

Sporting leagues have entertained the idea of playing games without fans, but simply ensuring the safety of players, coaches and other essential employees, like camera crews, is quite extensive. 

Oliver picked apart one of Major League Baseball's proposals, a "bubble league" that would have isolated players and staff at spring training facilities in Arizona. In Germany, a rebooted soccer league already has run into problems, with two players testing positive for COVID-19. 

“One of the things sports do best is bringing people together," Oliver said. "Unfortunately bringing people together is the exact thing we should not be doing right now. And while sports was genuinely helpful at the start of this crisis in showing how serious this virus was, if it comes back too soon and irresponsibly, it won't be an inspiration — it will be a cautionary tale."



Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Last Week Tonight Philadelphia Gritty Sixers Phillies Eagles Flyers John Oliver Comedians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: How many NFL quarterbacks would you take over Carson Wentz?
051420CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Business

Fishing charters and watercraft rentals permitted to resume in New Jersey
Fishing boats new jersey

Healthy Eating

Coronavirus diets: What's behind the urge to eat like kids?
Coronavirus Diet

Eagles

What they're saying: The NFL schedule has been screwing over the Eagles for a decade
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Business

Mad River Manyunk, Farmicia in Old City to close as result of coronavirus crisis
Mad River Manayunk

Arts & Culture

Museum of the American Revolution enhances its free virtual tour
Museum of the American Revolution virtual tour

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved