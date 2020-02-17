More Culture:

February 17, 2020

John Oliver didn't miss chance to rip Gritty about claim he had punched a kid

‘Last Week Tonight’ host has used Philadelphia Flyers mascot as comedic prop before

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Late Night
Gritty Last Week Tonight Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver made fun of Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty being accused and then cleared of punching a 13-year-old boy.

John Oliver and "Last Week Tonight" were on winter break when Philadelphia Flyer's mascot Gritty was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy and subsequently cleared by Philadelphia police detectives of any wrongdoing.

The situation became comedic fodder for late-night shows, the likes of Conan O'Brien and Saturday Night Live, and it looked like Oliver – who has used Gritty as a punchline on before and featured a fake Gritty during a live performance at The Met – may have missed his chance.

He did not.

During the beginning his HBO show, Oliver touches on a number of news topics before diving into the main segment of the episode. Gritty was part of his opening joke on Sunday.

"We have to get to the biggest story of the break," Oliver said. "What happens when an obvious criminal sociopath is accused of abusing his power, yet somehow holds onto his office by sailing through a sham investigation?"

While many would assume Oliver was talking about President Donald Trump's acquittal of all charges from his impeachment trial, the show instead cuts to a clip of a news anchor talking about Gritty.

After the ancho describes Gritty's eyes as "googly", Oliver jumps back in to take down the mascot.

"I'm not sure that googly is the best way to describe Gritty's eyes at all. Deeply psychotic? Sure."

Oliver continues with his bit, but given its NSFW nature, you can watch the video below to see the rest of what he had to say about Gritty's eyes. You'll see that the camera simultaneously zooms in on Gritty's eyes in step with Oliver's rant.

The comedian then makes the long-teased comparison of Gritty to Trump and dives into the president's impeachment trial and acquittal.

However, Gritty wasn't out of the woods. Oliver delivered the haymaker moments later.

"And like the child who was definitely punched in the back by a googly-eyed fur demon, we cannot say that we didn't see this coming," Oliver said. 

It's safe to say, despite being a free mascot now, Gritty will always continue to be the butt of jokes on late night shows.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Late Night Philadelphia Gritty Donald Trump Last Week Tonight Flyers John Oliver

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What's it like to be in the 'Mike Scott Hive?' We spent a night with them.
Mike-Scott-Hive-Party-2_021720

Education

Mayor Kenney gives vote of confidence to School District superintendent amid asbestos issue
Jim Kenney

Prevention

How to convince your loved ones to get the flu shot
Flu shot cost

Eagles

Eagles beat writer question face-off power rankings
021720DougPederson

University of Pennsylvania

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Penn's 2020 Commencement speaker
Adichie Penn Commencement Speaker

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved