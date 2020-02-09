More Culture:

February 09, 2020

‘Saturday Night Live' makes fun of Gritty after police decide not to charge mascot

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Saturday Night Live Gritty
Gritty Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Gritty might be a free mascot now, but that doesn't mean he's going to get off the hook when it comes to late-night jokes.

Another weekend of “Saturday Night Live”, another weekend of Gritty jokes.

SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment poked fun at the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot two weeks ago after he was under investigation by the Philadelphia police for allegedly physically assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a season ticket holder event this past November at the Wells Fargo Center.

Now that the police have decided this past Monday not to press charges against Gritty after finding that “the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers' mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged”, NBC’s weekly comedy show had to revisit the topic.

After introducing the story during the “Weekend Update” segment of the show, comedian Colin Jost delivered his punch line.

“He’s been cleared, and in return, Gritty has agreed not to blow up the hospital” Jost said to the response of laughter.

Later on in the segment, Jost was talking about a story of researchers developing a type of yarn made from human skin to stitch up wounds when he decided to take another shot at the Flyers’ mascot.

“Incidentally, yarn made from human skin is what Gritty is made of” Jost said.

You can watch the entire segment making fun of Gritty here.



“Saturday Night Live” wasn’t the only late night show to rip Gritty this week in the wake of his acquittal and innocence. Comedian Conan O’Brien made fun of the Flyers’ mascot during the opening monologue of his show “Conan” this past Tuesday night.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Saturday Night Live Gritty Philadelphia SNL Flyers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

A speculative look at the Sixers' rotation post-deadline
11_Brett_Brown_Sixers_Bench_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Appeals court upholds Philly's ban on employers asking job applicants about salary histories
Philly Wage Ordinance Appeal

Children's Health

Six Flags Great Adventure to be designated autism-friendly park
Six Flags Autism Friendly

Eagles

Eagles announce their 2020 coaching changes
020620RichScangarello

Valentine's Day

Sweet ways to show your special someone you care this Valentine's Day
Weckerly's Ice Cream Valentine's Day

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 7-9
Cupid's Undie Run

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved