February 05, 2020

WATCH: Conan O’Brien pokes fun at alleged physical assault accusations against Gritty

By Pat Ralph
Gritty Flyers
5_Gritty_6_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Conan O'Brien has included Gritty on his show "Conan" before, and on Tuesday night, he poked fun at Gritty over the alleged physical assault accusations against the Flyers' mascot.

Philadelphia police announced on Monday that Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty will not face charges after the completion of an investigation into accusations that he allegedly physically assaulted a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot at a season ticket holder event this past November at the Wells Fargo Center.

Even though the beloved mascot has been found innocent, the jokes haven’t stopped. One late night talk show host hasn’t let Gritty off the hook yet, and it’s one who has included Gritty on his show before: Conan O’Brien.

The comedian and host of “Conan” on TBS was doing the opening monologue of his show on Tuesday when he brought up the recent news of Gritty being found not guilty. After mentioning that Gritty is a “friend of the show,” O’Brien brings out the orange mascot onto the stage.

For those who can’t tell or who want the truth, it’s not the actual real Gritty. The costume of the one on Conan is a bit different from the one who calls the Wells Fargo Center home. But the Gritty clone still looks and acts almost identical to the real one.

After coming out on stage, Gritty tells O’Brien that he’s “doing great” and “truly humbled and relieved that this is all behind me.” Following the exchange, Conan queues up the Gritty look-alike to go offstage. However, Gritty keeps dancing and jumping around in typical Gritty fashion and refuses to leave the set after multiple attempts from O’Brien to have him go.

A stage manager eventually comes on to help him off, and well, this is where things get good. Watch for yourself here.


After mock beating up the stage manager and a young fan who was looking for an autograph, two police officers come on to haul Gritty off the set.

It’s fair to say that the Gritty jokes will not be stopping anytime soon, even though detectives said that "the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers' mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged."

Pat Ralph
pat@phillyvoice.com

