February 07, 2020

Bars, restaurants offering specials during Philadelphia Auto Show

The Auto Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Auto Show Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

During that time, bars and restaurants in Philly will offer Auto Show-themed specials.

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, Feb. 17.

For the duration of the show, some bars and restaurants in Philadelphia are offering specials for those visiting the city to check out the latest and greatest from dozens of car brands.

Franky Bradley's

Location: 1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

The bar is offering 15% off food and drink to guests who show their Auto Show tickets. 

In addition, a cocktail inspired by the event will be available. The Blur ($12), named for the boxcar in "The Little Rascals," is made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, creme de cacao, Lillet, lemon and chocolate bitters, then garnished with an orange twist.

MilkBoy 

Location: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Named for the best picture nominee about race cars, guests can order the "Ford v Ferrari" Citywide Special.

Ask for that and you'll get a Budweiser with a shot made from Campari and Fernet for $8 total.

Urban Farmer

Location: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The restaurant will serve A Cocktail Named Desire ($14), named for the 1951 film "A Streetcar Named Desire."

It's made with bourbon, fresh lemon juice and creme de apricot, then garnished with raw sugar around the rim.

Square 1682

Location: 121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Square 1682 is offering guests the Square Sidecar in honor of the Auto Show. The cocktail ($12) is made with Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac, Cointreau and lemon, then finished with sugar on the rim.

Ocean Prime

Location: 124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Their special sidecar cocktail ($10) is made with Hennessy VS Cognac, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lemon juice, fresh squeezed orange juice and simple syrup. It's served with a granulated sugar rim and lemon ribbon.

Red Owl Tavern

Location: 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Red Owl Tavern's take on a sidecar cocktail includes Monkey Shoulder Scotch instead of cognac, as well as Cointreau and lemon juice. Guests can enjoy the drink for $14.

