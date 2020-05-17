Victory Brewing seeking customer feedback, input as craft brewery considers reopening plans

Victory Brewing is beginning to examine its plans for reopening its four taprooms, three of which are located in Downingtown, Kennett Square, and Parkesburg, Chester County. But before its doors reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the craft brewery is looking for feedback and input from its customers to find out what is most important to them as they consider such ideas.

Victory Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to fill out a short survey that the company both posted to its Facebook page and emailed out to its devoted customers.

“[Being closed during the coronavirus pandemic] sucks,” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “We miss each and every one of you and hope the day that we can have a beer together again comes soon. With that being said, as we think about our reopening plans at Victory Taprooms we think it's important to hear from you. What are you wary about? Excited about? What do you suggest? We want to be mindful of it all. We'd love for you to take this survey to provide feedback around our reopening plans.”

Victory Brewing received plenty of positive feedback from fans on their Facebook page, with many sharing their support for the craft brewery and hopes to return to one of their taprooms soon.

“Thank you everyone for this feedback,” the company said in response to its customers. “It will help us ensure we are most equipped as taprooms re-open. Until then, we hope those fridges are stocked with Victory!”

The survey consists of 22 questions, including when customers expect breweries to reopen for in-person service, what worries customers the most about returning to a taproom, what safety measures should be put in place, and what the expectation will be of staff wearing masks and gloves.

The survey, which is titled “Let’s Get Back To It,” can be found here.

This sucks. We miss each and every one of you and hope the day that we can have a beer together again comes soon. With... Posted by Victory Beer on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania remain under a stay-at-home order through June 4, as non-essential businesses have been closed and gatherings have been banned since March to further mitigate spread of the virus. Many breweries across the state have resorted to curbside pickup or delivery services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Breweries have also been allowed to stay open in New Jersey during the COVID-19 crisis, as long as they are providing curbside pickup or delivery service to customers.