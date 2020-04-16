Yards Brewing Co. now offering beer delivery in Philadelphia

During the coronavirus pandemic, Yards Brewing Co. has been offering beer pickup at its taproom on Spring Garden Street with tips benefiting its COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund.

Now, the brewery has announced it also will offer beer delivery to select areas.

Orders can be placed via the Yards website and then will be delivered to homes between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Yards states that all orders will be fulfilled by the next day at the latest.

Customers can get anything from a six-pack to a 24-pack to a sixtel keg. In addition to all of Yards' classic brews, like the Philadelphia Pale Ale and Brawler, the new unfiltered hazy IPA Philthy is available and Two Robbers Hard Seltzer.

Tips from delivery also will go to Yards' COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund, and three previously furloughed employees were brought back to help with delivery service.

Yards will deliver to these ZIP codes: 19102, 19103, 19106, 19107, 19121, 19123, 19125, 19130, 19145, 19147 and 19148. There's a $5 delivery fee for all orders.



Curbside and contactless pickup is still available at the taproom from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.