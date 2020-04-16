More Culture:

April 16, 2020

Yards Brewing Co. now offering beer delivery in Philadelphia

Service available to select city ZIP codes; tips from pickups and deliveries go to the COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Yards Brewing Company
Yards Brewing Co. beer delivery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Yards Brewing Co. offers beer pickup at its taproom on Spring Garden Street, as well as beer delivery to your home in Philadelphia.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Yards Brewing Co. has been offering beer pickup at its taproom on Spring Garden Street with tips benefiting its COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund.

Now, the brewery has announced it also will offer beer delivery to select areas.

RELATED: Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia | Where to buy liquor in Philadelphia

Orders can be placed via the Yards website and then will be delivered to homes between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Yards states that all orders will be fulfilled by the next day at the latest. 

Customers can get anything from a six-pack to a 24-pack to a sixtel keg. In addition to all of Yards' classic brews, like the Philadelphia Pale Ale and Brawler, the new unfiltered hazy IPA Philthy is available and Two Robbers Hard Seltzer.

Tips from delivery also will go to Yards' COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund, and three previously furloughed employees were brought back to help with delivery service.

Yards will deliver to these ZIP codes: 19102, 19103, 19106, 19107, 19121, 19123, 19125, 19130, 19145, 19147 and 19148. There's a $5 delivery fee for all orders.

Curbside and contactless pickup is still available at the taproom from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

