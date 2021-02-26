More Health:

February 26, 2021

FDA to authorize Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, commissioner says

The New Jersey-based company is expected to provide the U.S. with enough shots to inoculate 100 million Americans by June

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Grid Scheduler/Public Domain via flickr.com

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 had a 66% efficacy rating during clinical trials, but none of the participants who received the vaccine were hospitalized or died due to the coronavirus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed Johnson & Johnson that it will "rapidly work toward" authorizing the company's COVID-19 vaccine, acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said Friday night.

"The agency has also notified our federal partners involved in vaccine allocation and distribution so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution," Woodcock said in a statement

The vaccine will be the third to receive an emergency use authorization, but the first to require just a single dose. That characteristic — along with increased vaccine supply — will help speed up inoculations. 

Johnson & Johnson is expected to begin shipping the first doses as soon as the EUA is finalized. The New Jersey-based company plans to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by June.

The FDA's decision after its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee — a group of independent scientists — endorsed the vaccine Friday. Earlier in the week, the FDA's own scientists released an analysis that deemed the vaccine safe and effective. 

The vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in clinical trials — an efficacy rating significantly lower than those produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. But it was 85% effective at preventing severe illnesses. And health experts stress the vaccine has proven highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. 

Of the 20,000 study participants who received in the 40,000-person study, not one was hospitalized with COVID-19 in the months that followed. None of them died of the coronavirus. 

"I'll never stop being amazed at zero hospitalizations among vaccinated in study after study," Dr. Aaron Richterman, an infectious disease physician at Penn Medicine, tweeted Wednesday. "Zero! Of course it will happen rarely in the real world but it's astonishing for an illness with so much morbidity." 

The FDA analysis found "no specific safety concerns" with the vaccine. The most common adverse reactions were injection site pain, headache, fatigue and muscle pain. 

The vaccine can be stored in refrigerators for up to three months — a characteristic that removes some of the distribution obstacles previously encountered. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each must be stored in freezers, though the latter remain stable in refrigerators for 30 days.   

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a genetically modified adenovirus to trigger an immune response. Non-modified adenoviruses cause the common cold. That differs from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use mRNA technology, a novel approach that uses genetic material to provide immunity.

Though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines recorded efficacy ratings of about 95% during clinical trials, health experts say all three vaccines offer substantial protection against the coronavirus.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

