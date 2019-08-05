More Health:

August 05, 2019

New Juul vape prevents teen use with facial recognition, age verification

The company may also eventually prevent use of vapes in public areas, schools

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
In an effort to combat the teen vaping epidemic, Juul has announced the launch of the Juul C1, which features facial recognition to verify the user’s age.

Juul, one of the largest producers of e-cigarettes, has come under fire in the past year for playing a sizable role in the teen vaping epidemic. Critics have charged that the company's flashy marketing and accessibility has lured many a teen into a nicotine addiction and, in some cases, ended them up in the hospital.

The new device also features bluetooth connectivity to monitor the user’s vaping habits and also tracks the device itself. The C1 is now available in the United Kingdom, following a successful trial in Canada, according to the Financial Times.

RELATED READ: Juul allegedly marketed e-cigarettes to children during school programs

Connected to an app on the user’s phone, the Juul C1 tracks how many puffs are taken daily and features an auto-lock option that can prevent others from using the vape when it is out of the connected phone’s range, per the Financial Times. There’s also a “find-my-vape” function within the app.

According to Men’s Health, Juul explains that this new device and connected app was not created for them to collect data, rather for the user to track their own vaping data and habits. There is no plan for the company to sell user data to third party companies — which could raise a huge health privacy issue.

In a further effort to cease the teen vaping epidemic, Juul plans to eventually enact “geofencing” feature that would prevent vaping in public areas and schools, Men’s Health reports.

