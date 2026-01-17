A K-pop dance party is coming to the Philadelphia Art Museum

The Philadelphia Art Museum is hosting a K-pop dance party this winter as part of its Lunar New Year programming, inviting visitors to dance, explore and create inside the museum.

The after-hours event takes place Friday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Main Building’s South Vaulted Walkway. A live DJ will spin popular K-pop tracks throughout the evening, giving guests space to dance while taking in the museum setting.

Albert Yee/For Philadelphia Art Museum

The event also includes drop-in artmaking connected to Korean works in the museum’s collection, reflecting the Lunar New Year theme.

Admission is free with museum entry, and reservations are not required.

Philadelphia Art Musem

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.