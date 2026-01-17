More Events:

January 17, 2026

A K-pop dance party is coming to the Philadelphia Art Museum

The after-hours event celebrates Lunar New Year with a live DJ and artmaking inspired by Korean art.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Music
072022_Art_Museum_Union.original.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice.com

Philadelphia Art Museum

The Philadelphia Art Museum is hosting a K-pop dance party this winter as part of its Lunar New Year programming, inviting visitors to dance, explore and create inside the museum.

The after-hours event takes place Friday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Main Building’s South Vaulted Walkway. A live DJ will spin popular K-pop tracks throughout the evening, giving guests space to dance while taking in the museum setting.

KPop Party_photo by Albert Yee.jpgAlbert Yee/For Philadelphia Art Museum

The event also includes drop-in artmaking connected to Korean works in the museum’s collection, reflecting the Lunar New Year theme.

Admission is free with museum entry, and reservations are not required. 

K-Pop Dance Party

Friday, Feb. 20 from 5-8 p.m.
Philadelphia Art Musem
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free with admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Parties Music Lunar New Year K-Pop

Videos

Featured

VintageDesign1.jpeg

Vintage Design Market is coming to Crane Arts with a weekend of timeless finds
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

NTSB issues report on helicopter crash in Hammonton

NJ helicopter crash

Philadelphia Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo offers $500 tour access

Philadelphia Zoo - Rhinos

Illness

7 in 10 people diagnosed with cancer now live longer than 5 years

Cancer Survival Rates

Arts & Culture

Rocky statue to be permanently moved to top of art museum steps

Rocky Statue

Lifestyle

Dry Vibes taps into Philly’s growing alcohol-free social scene

DRY VIBES Event

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved