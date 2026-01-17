A K-pop dance party is coming to the Philadelphia Art Museum

January 17, 2026
The Philadelphia Art Museum is hosting a K-pop dance party this winter as part of its Lunar New Year programming, inviting visitors to dance, explore and create inside the museum.
The after-hours event takes place Friday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Main Building’s South Vaulted Walkway. A live DJ will spin popular K-pop tracks throughout the evening, giving guests space to dance while taking in the museum setting.
The event also includes drop-in artmaking connected to Korean works in the museum’s collection, reflecting the Lunar New Year theme.
Admission is free with museum entry, and reservations are not required.
Friday, Feb. 20 from 5-8 p.m.
Philadelphia Art Musem
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free with admission
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.