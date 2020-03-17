Kendra Scott donating to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund

While many are self-quarantining due to both concerns and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers are closing their doors to put the safety of their staff and customers first.

In addition, some retailers are donating profits from online sales to coronavirus relief efforts.

One company doing just that is the jewelry brand Kendra Scott, which is headquartered in Texas but has local shops in Ardmore's Suburban Square and the King of Prussia Mall.

While all of its stores across the country are temporarily closed, customers can go online and shop. Kendra Scott will donate 50% of all proceeds from its Everlyne Bracelet to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund, which is aiding food banks as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.

If you can't resist online shopping while you're working from home, or if you want to send a gift to a friend to let them know you're thinking of them during social distancing, you can make a purchase knowing your money is going to a worthy cause.