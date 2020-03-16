More Events:

March 16, 2020

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America

The organization is helping food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order Courtesy of/Urban Farmer

For every carry-out order, Urban Farmer is making a $1 donation to Feeding America, to help those most affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. On Monday, Philly bars and restaurants were ordered to cease dining services but can remain open for delivery or take-out.

As coronavirus restrictions broaden, restaurants must cease dining services but can remain open for delivery or take-out.

To make the most of the tough situation, Urban Farmer in Philadelphia is launching "Keep Calm and Carry Out."

RELATED: Three breathing exercises to ease your coronavirus anxiety

The Logan Square steakhouse will make a $1 donation for every phoned-in take-out order placed to Feeding America, which is helping food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests can pick up to-go orders curbside by pulling up outside of the Urban Farmer entrance and then calling the restaurant to let them know they have arrived. A host will run the food out to the car.

To place an order, call the restaurant at (215) 963-2788. It's located at 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The full menu can be viewed online.

