February 22, 2026

Kennett Winterfest returns with 50+ breweries, cideries and meaderies and a full live music lineup

The annual festival takes over Kennett Square with craft pours, food vendors and live performances throughout the afternoon.

2025 Kennett Winterfest Drone Photo Credit/Josh Case Productions

Attendees sample craft beverages and enjoy live music during Kennett Winterfest in Kennett Square.

Kennett Winterfest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 28, in Kennett Square, with craft beverage sampling and live music planned throughout the afternoon.

The event runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 600 S. Broad St., where attendees can sample offerings from more than 50 breweries, cideries and meaderies while enjoying performances across multiple genres. Nonalcoholic ticket options also will be available, with mocktails and NA beers offered on-site.

This year’s music lineup includes Philadelphia indie rock band The Tisburys, Delaware-based group Blank Pages and Delco Donny, a local performer known for cover sets that blend music and humor.

General admission tickets are $60, and a $20 ticket option is available for attendees who prefer mocktails and other nonalcoholic beverages.

Proceeds from the festival support Kennett Collaborative, the nonprofit that organizes community events and initiatives in Kennett Square.

Kennett Winterfest

Saturday, Feb. 28 from 12:30-4 p.m.
600 S Broad Street
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Regular Admission $20
Non-alcoholic Admission: $20

