Kennett Winterfest returns with 50+ breweries, cideries and meaderies and a full live music lineup

Kennett Winterfest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 28, in Kennett Square, with craft beverage sampling and live music planned throughout the afternoon.

The event runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 600 S. Broad St., where attendees can sample offerings from more than 50 breweries, cideries and meaderies while enjoying performances across multiple genres. Nonalcoholic ticket options also will be available, with mocktails and NA beers offered on-site.

This year’s music lineup includes Philadelphia indie rock band The Tisburys, Delaware-based group Blank Pages and Delco Donny, a local performer known for cover sets that blend music and humor.

General admission tickets are $60, and a $20 ticket option is available for attendees who prefer mocktails and other nonalcoholic beverages.

Proceeds from the festival support Kennett Collaborative, the nonprofit that organizes community events and initiatives in Kennett Square.

600 S Broad Street

Kennett Square, PA 19348



Saturday, Feb. 28 from 12:30-4 p.m.Regular Admission $20Non-alcoholic Admission: $20

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.