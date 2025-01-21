More Events:

Bacon Brothers to play hometown show at Rivers Casino in February

The band, led by 'Footloose' actor Kevin and composer Michael, will show off their 'forosoco' sound next month.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Bacon Brothers PA Images/Sipa USA/Press Assocation

Kevin and Michael Bacon have been playing together since 1994. Above, the brothers perform in the 2018 Love Rocks! NYC concert.

Kevin Bacon — the human actor, not the pig — is returning to his hometown of Philadelphia to play music with his older brother, Michael.

The Bacon Brothers will take the stage at the Rivers Casino's event center on Saturday, Feb. 22. With the help of a backing band, the musical duo will show off their "forosoco" sound, its own blend of folk, rock, country and even a bit of Motown soul.

MORE: Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

Michael, a film and TV composer, and Kevin formed a musical act back in 1994. They've since released 12 albums as the Bacon Brothers. The band, which was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame in 2023, recorded the single "Philly Thing" to benefit the East Kensington music school Rock to the Future. You may have also heard Kevin sing on social media, where the actor posts covers from his family farm, often featuring his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon. (Michael has also made the cut.)

The Rivers Casino concert will start at 8 p.m. and is a 21-and-older show. While tickets have technically sold out, they are available on resale sites like Vivid Seats.

Bacon Brothers

Saturday, Feb. 22
8:00 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
Rivers Casino
1001 Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

