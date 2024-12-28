Watch Kevin Bacon and his family celebrate the end of Christmas season with a song cover

Christmas season is wrapping up, but Philly native actor Kevin Bacon and his family still found a way to celebrate the end of the holidays through a fun video.

The movie star posted the recording on Instagram on Friday. It features his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, and their two children Travis and Sosie, all singing their own version of the song "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The 1971 song was originally written as a protest song, but the family Bacon spins the lyrics to commemorate the end of Christmas chaos.

"Christmas is over / Not a moment too soon / Now we don't have to listen / To any more Christmas tunes," Bacon sings while playing acoustic guitar.

The exuberant performance continues with Sedgwick and their children taking turns on vocals. Each family member comically expresses their annoyance with traditional Christmas trappings and tropes.

"Yes, Christmas is over / It’s no longer white / They’ll restart the torture," Sedgwick sings before the entire family ends the number with: "On Thanksgiving night!"

Short musical skits are a regular feature of the celebrity family's social media presence. On Dec. 19, Bacon shared a video of himself and Sedgwick on their farm surrounded by goats and alpacas while Sosie led a performance of "Please Please Please" by Bucks County native Sabrina Carpenter. At the end of the video, an alpaca spits on the camera.

"Please, please, please, don't spit on me!" Sosie sings at the end.

The filmmaking family is set to star in a horror-comedy movie appropriately named "Family Movie." Bacon and Sedgwick are attached as the film's co-directors.