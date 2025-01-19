More Events:

Valentine's Day festivities at LOVE Park include market, speed dating

There will also be wedding ceremonies held in front of the LOVE statue and a concert showcasing local R&B artists.

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
During Valentine's Day weekend, LOVE Park is celebrating love with a variety of events including a market, concert, speed dating and wedding ceremonies.

Love will be in the air in LOVE Park next month, when the Center City space hosts a variety of Valentine's Day events that provide options for people who are single or in relationships.

Events taking place in LOVE Park — located at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard — on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, include an artisan market, wedding ceremonies, live music and speed dating.

MORE: Philadelphia Flower Show embraces 'Gardens of Tomorrow' theme with futuristic exhibits

Kicking off the weekend of love on Friday will be the annual tradition of wedding ceremonies taking place on Valentine's Day in front of the LOVE statue in the park. Couples can register online for time slots between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., which cost $250 plus marriage license fees.

Also on Friday, from 1-6 p.m., the Make Love Market will take over the LOVE Park Building (1600 JFK Blvd) with about 20 local vendors curated by Now + Then Marketplace selling love-themed gifts. 

Then on Saturday, the RnB After Dark live music series will put on a free concert showcasing local R&B artists in front of the LOVE statue from 5-6 p.m. At the performance's conclusion, there will be a Valentine's Day Speed Dating event in the LOVE Park Building from 6-8 p.m., where attendees can find their "perfect match all while surrounded by the enchanting atmosphere of Love Park." People must be at least 21 years old to attend, and can purchase a ticket online for $35.

Valentine's Day Celebration at LOVE Park

Friday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 15
Times and ticket prices vary
LOVE Park 
16th Street and JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia

