More Culture:

January 20, 2022

Kevin Frandsen leaving Phillies radio broadcast to join Nationals

The team will have to look for a replacement to join Scott Franzke next season

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
Frandsen Phillies Nationals Ron Cortes/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA

Kevin Frandsen is tagged out at third by during a 2014 Nationals-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Frandsen played for both teams during a nine-year MLB career before becoming a broadcaster. He spent the last four seasons in the Phillies radio booth, but will now join the Washington Nationals.

After four seasons calling games as part of the Phillies radio broadcast team, Kevin Frandsen is leaving Philadelphia to join the Washington Nationals as a color commentator.

The Nationals announced the news Thursday, reporting that Frandsen has joined the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), joining a broadcast team in D.C. that includes Bob Carpenter, Charlies Slowes, Dave Jageler and Dan Kolko.

Frandsen shared his excitement for the new role and thanked his colleagues in Philadelphia for their years working together. 

"Being able to learn from and work alongside Scott Franzke, Larry Anderson, Rob Brooks and everyone in Philadelphia the last four seasons has been a blessing, but I'm so excited to work with Bob Carpenter and bring games to the incredibly knowledgeable and passionate Nationals fanbase," Frandsen said. "I cannot wait to get started."

Frandsen, a former player and San Jose native, spent parts of nine seasons in the majors and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants out of San Jose State University in 2004. He played for the Phillies during the 2012 and 2013 seasons and spent the 2014 season with the Nationals, winning an N.L. East division title.

In 2018, the Phillies brought Frandsen onto the radio team alongside long-time Scott Franzke. He split away game duties that year with Kevin Stocker and Kevin Jordan after Larry Anderson pared back his schedule to call only the team's home games. Frandsen had his role expanded the following season and had been with the team ever since.

It's not yet clear how the Phillies plan to replace Frandsen for the upcoming season's radio broadcasts, assuming the owners and players can hash out a new collective bargaining and avoid a long lockout that disrupts the 2022 baseball season.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia Nationals NL East Phillies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Four Seasons Week 2

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring and hosting weekly career fair events
Rowhomes on Girard Ave in Brewerytown

What's next for Philly real estate?

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Checking in on the Ben Simmons rumor mill as trade deadline approaches
Ben_Simmons_3_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Education

New COVID-19 guidelines for Philly schools include shorter isolation periods, fewer in-person closures
COVID Schools Guidelines

Health News

People who got COVID-19 boosters are less likely to get breakthrough infections, New Jersey data shows
NJ COVID Breakthrough Cases

History

50-ton tablet engraved with First Amendment now on display at National Constitution Center
First Amendment tablet Philly

Food & Drink

The Cauldron, a magic-themed bar featuring cocktail-making, is coming to Philly this spring
The Cauldron Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved