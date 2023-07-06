Kevin Hart roasts LeBron James, Will Smith, Tyrese in new comedy special

About five minutes into Kevin Hart's new comedy special "Reality Check," the Philly native drops his first famous name: LeBron James.

"Real good friend of mine," Hart says, before taking a beat.

Hart then proceeds to rip the NBA star for supposedly getting cosmetic work done on his hairline, noting that at the beginning of the Laker's career, "you could count the hairs" on top of his head. "I was the one counting," Hart jokes.

But after not seeing James for three weeks, Hart says he bumped into him at a wedding with a full head of hair. "Walked in that b**** with all this confidence like I didn't see him three weeks ago with the f***ing truth on his goddamn head," Hart says. He would've snatched the hair, he continues, if James weren't so tall.

King James isn't the only one who gets dinged in "Reality Check," Hart's first comedy special since 2020's "Zero F***s Given." The hour-long set, which debuted on Peacock on Thursday, sees Hart dunking on other celebrities, including Will Smith, Tyrese, Ludacris and T.I.