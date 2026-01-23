Kevin Johnson, an Eagles DT of two seasons in the mid-1990s, dies at 55

Kevin Johnson, an Eagles defensive tackle of two years in the mid-1990s, has died at age 55.

Johnson died in Los Angeles from “blunt head trauma and stab wounds" at a homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner via the Associated Press.

He was found unconscious at the encampment and pronounced dead Wednesday morning, per the AP, with his death being ruled a homicide an under investigation.

Johnson was a fourth-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 1993 NFL Draft, but bounced around waivers and practice squads until getting claimed by the Eagles in the summer of 1995, when he finally found some footing within the league.

That season, Johnson played 11 games, turning in some solid production within the trenches, recording six sacks with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown as the Eagles made their way into the playoffs.

He dropped off the following year, though, starting five games and playing 12 in total, but with just one sack.

Johnson was then released following the 1996 season, played one more year with the Raiders in 1997, then took a run in Arena Football for a couple more years after.

Johnson, a Los Angeles native, was believed to have been living at the homeless encampment by investigators at the time of his death, per the AP, with note that friends of Johnson said he had health issues post-football that led to him staying there.

