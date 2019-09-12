More Health:

September 12, 2019

Tower Health recruits nationally recognized kidney and liver transplant team from Hahnemann

Transplant Institute based in Reading, but inpatient and outpatient services provided in Philadelphia

By PhillyVoice staff
Health News Transplants
Surgery Scalpel 09122019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

The top-rated kidney and liver transplant program in Pennsylvania has a new home.

The nationally recognized program, which had performed more than 3,000 organ transplants at the now-closed Hahnemann University Hospital in Center City Philadelphia, is moving to the new Tower Health Transplant Institute at Reading Hospital.

According to Tower Health, the program's team of surgeons, hepatologists and nephrologists have joined the Tower Health Medical Group and will provide services in West Reading and Philadelphia. Inpatient services will be provided at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia and Reading Hospital. Outpatient services will be provided in Center City Philadelphia and Reading. The institute has incorporated the Center for Liver Disease that was part of the Hahnemann program.

MORE HEALTH: Regional academic health organizations win bid for Hahnemann residency program

"With the unfortunate closure of Hahnemann, our goal was to create a home for this nationally-ranked kidney and liver transplant program so it could continue serving patients in eastern Pennsylvania and surroundings areas," said Clint Matthews, president and CEO of Tower Health, in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome these 10 outstanding surgeons and physicians, along with experienced clinical and support staff. These specialists chose to come to Tower Health because they liked what they saw in our people, our facilities, and our vision."

While at Hahnemann, the transplant program became the only 5-star-rated kidney transplant program in Pennsylvania and the third best kidney transplant program in the nation as ranked by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, based on patient survival with a functioning kidney one year after transplant, according to Tower Health.

"Our entire group is delighted to remain a team and to join the preeminent Tower Health system that is setting national standards for healthcare quality and patient satisfaction. We are deeply committed to excellence in clinical care, improving access to transplant services, and to the expanding academic mission of Tower Health," said Dr. David J. Reich, medical director of the Tower Health Transplant Institute and professor of surgery at Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Santiago J. Muñoz, an internationally recognized hepatologist, is medical director of liver transplant program and Center for Liver Disease Tower Health Transplant Institute, as well as The Donald Berkowitz Professor of Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Karthik M. Ranganna, a nephrologist, is medical director of kidney transplant and associate professor of medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine.

The Center for Liver Disease will provide comprehensive care and leading-edge therapies to manage and treat a variety of liver diseases," Munoz said in a news release.

Pending approval by the Unified Network of Organ Sharing, transplants could begin by the end of 2019, Tower Health said. Outpatient services, such as patient pre-surgical evaluation and monitoring and transplant follow-up will begin this month. Communications are underway with patients about the new locations for their care and how to ensure uninterrupted care.

"We are thrilled that Tower Health is able to preserve, and will work to grow, one of the best transplant programs in the country," Matthews said.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Health News Transplants Philadelphia Chestnut Hill Hospital Hahnemann University Hospital Kidneys Tower Health Livers Surgeons

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

Police

Former officers: Openly racist Montgomery County police chief, deputy rule by intimidation
Keith and Sandy Youse

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

NHL

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games
Assembly Room WFC

Television

'American Pickers' coming to Pennsylvania, New Jersey in November
071215_AmericanPickers

Halloween

'Terror Behind the Walls' at Eastern State Penitentiary
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved