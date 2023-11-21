King of Prussia man charged with stabbing estranged wife in Walmart parking lot

A King of Prussia man who stabbed his estranged wife in what police said was a foiled plot to kidnap, rape and kill the woman is facing charges.

At 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr., 52, approached the woman while she was in her car in the parking lot of a Walmart located on North Gulph Road, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. She had an active Protection From Abuse order in effect against Kay-Conway, who authorities say is her soon-to-be ex-husband.



He had a gun and metal pick, and he stabbed the woman in the leg several times, authorities say. She escaped her vehicle and called to strangers for help. Kay-Conway was arrested by Upper Merion Township police in a nearby parking lot.

Police say they found the large metal pick sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket, as well as black zip ties in the shape of handcuffs. In a nearby pickup truck, they say they found a black duffle bag containing a PepperBall ball gun with two magazines, three piercing tools — including one with the estranged wife’s name written on it — a blindfold, duct tape, zip ties, knives, wire cutters, pliers and K-Y lubricant jelly.

The woman applied for a temporary protective order against Kay-Conway in September, and it was issued by the courts last month. Kay-Conway violated the order on Oct. 20, when he allegedly stalked her through the streets of Upper Merion Township, yelling at and threatening her. On Oct. 31, Kay-Conway was charged with violating the order. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the district attorney's office.



In the truck, police say they also found the court order issued to Kay-Conway after his violation of the protective order. On the bottom of the document, Kay-Conway allegedly wrote: "I Have 1.5 months to Kill that B****. Could have Killed her 17 times if i wanted."

Also in the truck was a two-page note addressed to Kay-Conway's brother, which detailed Kay-Conway's habits of following his estranged wife and his plans to kill her, according to authorities. The note allegedly begins, "Well by now Michelle and I are both dead. So there really is nothing to worry about. Listen tell everyone, there is nothing anybody could have done."

Police say an investigation determined that Kay-Conway had installed a tracking device on the woman's Nissan Rogue, and that he used it to follow her to the Walmart parking lot on Sunday.



Kay-Conway was arraigned on Monday and denied bail. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11. He faces several charges, including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted rape and other related charges.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when she leaves her abuser," Montgomery County D.A. Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. "This victim worked to keep herself safe by obtaining a PFA and reporting the defendant when he violated the PFA by obsessively stalking her. Thankfully, bystanders intervened to help the victim yesterday. This case demonstrates just how dangerous domestic violence is, including stalking behavior."



There are several resources in Montgomery County available for sufferers of domestic violence. The Women’s Center of Montgomery County can be reached anytime at 800-773-2424. Laurel House can be reached through its 24/7 hotline at 800-642-3150 or by texting “HOPE” to 85511.