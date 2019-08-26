Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia

It's time to bid farewell to summer, but not before an epic Labor Day weekend in Philly.

The biggest event over the holiday weekend is the Made in America music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. That's not all that's going on, though.

This weekend you can watch fireworks, party on a boat, attend an early Oktoberfest celebration, enjoy a boozy brunch and much more.

Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice Rhea Calhoun dances in a crowd at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Jay-Z's annual music festival, Made in America, will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday and Sunday.

This year's headliners are Travis Scott and Cardi B. The lineup also includes Lizzo, James Blake and Philly locals Lil Uzi Vert and Tierra Whack.

Saturday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 1

$175 two-day ticket

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Make plans to grab drinks outdoors with friends on your day off. Harper's Garden is hosting a special Labor Day brunch with bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Rittenhouse restaurant has a plant-filled outdoor veranda with twinkling lights, as well as indoor seating.

On the brunch menu are dishes like avocado toast, The 'Merica Burger, a strawberry coconut chai breakfast bowl, eggs Benedict and maple bacon pancakes.

The price for bottomless mimosas is $20 with entrée.

Monday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 886-8552



sinead cummings/PhillyVoice sinead cummings/PhillyVoice Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival in Bucks County.



Your ticket includes three hours in the sunflower field, access to Adventure Farm's family-friendly activities and one sunflower to take home.



Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. | $12.99 per person

Hellerick's Family Farm

5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Aaron Raysor Photography/Spirit of Philadelphia The roof deck of the Spirit of Philadelphia, where there will be a pop-up beer garden on Saturday.

Head to the Delaware River waterfront on Saturday for $3 Ferris wheel rides and $3 off roller skating at

, which will close for the season after Labor Day.

Spirit of Philadelphia also will host a pop-up beer garden onboard the cruise ship from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. While docked, enjoy drink specials, complimentary light bites and live music.

Special Waterfront Day cruise prices will be available, too. The cost is $49.90 for a late-night cruise, or $119.90 for the dinner and fireworks cruise.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Delaware River waterfront

Celebrate Labor Day weekend by attending a free concert at Penn's Landing, followed by an amazing fireworks show over the Delaware River waterfront.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Concert: 8 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

If you're over summer and ready for fall, then this three-day Oktoberfest party is where you should spend Labor Day weekend.

There will be German food and beer, live German music, dancing and crafts. For kids, there will be amusement rides.

To join in the festivities, purchase a $6 ticket, or a $9 two-day pass, or an $11 three-day pass.

Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2

Beginning at noon | $6-$11 per person

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein

9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Kensington Quarters in Fishtown is hosting an event on its patio this Friday.

Guests can enjoy a pig roast accompanied by Hawaiian sides, like fried rice with pineapple and bacon, for $25 a plate or $40 all you can eat. Children can eat for $12.

Tiki drinks will also be for sale and there will be tropical beats.

Friday, Aug. 30

Beginning at 5 p.m. | $25-$40 per person

1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

(267) 314-5086



Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery Chaddsford Winery is the largest winery in the state.

Listen to live jazz music by local artists while sipping on wines and relaxing in the vineyard. To eat, there will be gelato and bites from The Plum Pit food truck.

Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2

Beginning at 11 a.m.

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

(610) 388-6221



Courtesy of/Mike Prince Courtesy of/Mike Prince Old City Oyster Bar opening above Nauti Mermaid.



Friday, Aug. 30

4-6:30 p.m.

Located above Nauti Mermaid

110 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Once again, the traveling beer garden will set up at West Philadelphia's Clark Park over Labor Day weekend.

Visitors to Parks on Tap can lounge in hammocks and lawn chairs, sip beers and order food such as the brisket cheesesteak, nachos and tomato pie.

The beer garden is both family-friendly and dog-friendly. On Labor Day, it will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Sept. 2

Clark Park

4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104



