August 26, 2019

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia

Check out our guide to what's going on Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2

By Sinead Cummings
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg Erika Reinsel/for PhillyVoice

Crowd at the Made in America Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

It's time to bid farewell to summer, but not before an epic Labor Day weekend in Philly.

The biggest event over the holiday weekend is the Made in America music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. That's not all that's going on, though. 

This weekend you can watch fireworks, party on a boat, attend an early Oktoberfest celebration, enjoy a boozy brunch and much more.

Made in America

Reed_Made in AmericaMargo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Rhea Calhoun dances in a crowd at the Made in America Festival in Eakins Oval Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Jay-Z's annual music festival, Made in America, will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday and Sunday.

This year's headliners are Travis Scott and Cardi B. The lineup also includes Lizzo, James Blake and Philly locals Lil Uzi Vert and Tierra Whack.

Saturday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 1
$175 two-day ticket
Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Harper's Garden Brunch

Make plans to grab drinks outdoors with friends on your day off. Harper's Garden is hosting a special Labor Day brunch with bottomless mimosas from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Rittenhouse restaurant has a plant-filled outdoor veranda with twinkling lights, as well as indoor seating.

On the brunch menu are dishes like avocado toast, The 'Merica Burger, a strawberry coconut chai breakfast bowl, eggs Benedict and maple bacon pancakes.

The price for bottomless mimosas is $20 with entrée.

Monday, Sept. 2
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
31 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 886-8552

Sunflower Festival

sunflower festival at Hellerick Family Farm in Doylestownsinead cummings/PhillyVoice

Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival in Bucks County.

Bucks County's Hellerick's Family Farm is letting visitors snap pictures in its two-acre sunflower field through Labor Day. 

Your ticket includes three hours in the sunflower field, access to Adventure Farm's family-friendly activities and one sunflower to take home.

Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 2
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-4 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. | $12.99 per person
Hellerick's Family Farm
5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Waterfront Day

Roof deck of the Spirit of PhiladelphiaAaron Raysor Photography/Spirit of Philadelphia

The roof deck of the Spirit of Philadelphia, where there will be a pop-up beer garden on Saturday.

Head to the Delaware River waterfront on Saturday for $3 Ferris wheel rides and $3 off roller skating at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, which will close for the season after Labor Day.

Spirit of Philadelphia also will host a pop-up beer garden onboard the cruise ship from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. While docked, enjoy drink specials, complimentary light bites and live music.

Special Waterfront Day cruise prices will be available, too. The cost is $49.90 for a late-night cruise, or $119.90 for the dinner and fireworks cruise.

Saturday, Aug. 31
Delaware River waterfront

Labor Day Concert and Fireworks

Celebrate Labor Day weekend by attending a free concert at Penn's Landing, followed by an amazing fireworks show over the Delaware River waterfront.

Saturday, Aug. 31
Concert: 8 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Great Plaza at Penn's Landing
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Labor Day Volkfest

If you're over summer and ready for fall, then this three-day Oktoberfest party is where you should spend Labor Day weekend.

There will be German food and beer, live German music, dancing and crafts. For kids, there will be amusement rides.

To join in the festivities, purchase a $6 ticket, or a $9 two-day pass, or an $11 three-day pass.

Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2
Beginning at noon | $6-$11 per person
Cannstatter Volksfest Verein
9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Labor Day Luau on the Patio at Kensington Quarters

Kensington Quarters in Fishtown is hosting an event on its patio this Friday. 

Guests can enjoy a pig roast accompanied by Hawaiian sides, like fried rice with pineapple and bacon, for $25 a plate or $40 all you can eat. Children can eat for $12.

Tiki drinks will also be for sale and there will be tropical beats.

Friday, Aug. 30
Beginning at 5 p.m. | $25-$40 per person
1310 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086

Labor Day Jazz Festival at Chaddsford Winery

Chaddsford WineryCourtesy of/Chaddsford Winery

Chaddsford Winery is the largest winery in the state.

Chaddsford Winery in Chester County is throwing a three-day party over Labor Day weekend.

Listen to live jazz music by local artists while sipping on wines and relaxing in the vineyard. To eat, there will be gelato and bites from The Plum Pit food truck.

Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2
Beginning at 11 a.m.
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
(610) 388-6221

Old City Oyster Bar Opening

Old City Oyster Bar opening above Nauti MermaidCourtesy of/Mike Prince

Old City Oyster Bar opening above Nauti Mermaid.

Old City Oyster Bar's soft opening will take place Labor Day weekend. On Friday, there will be a special happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with complimentary oysters, $1 beers and $1 sparkling beverages.

Friday, Aug. 30
4-6:30 p.m.
Located above Nauti Mermaid
110 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Parks on Tap

Once again, the traveling beer garden will set up at West Philadelphia's Clark Park over Labor Day weekend.

Visitors to Parks on Tap can lounge in hammocks and lawn chairs, sip beers and order food such as the brisket cheesesteak, nachos and tomato pie.

The beer garden is both family-friendly and dog-friendly. On Labor Day, it will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Sept. 2
Clark Park
4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

