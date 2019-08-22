More Culture:

August 22, 2019

Where to eat in Philadelphia before seeing 'Hamilton' at the Forrest Theatre

These Center City restaurants are offering special pre-theater menus

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hamilton Joan Marcus/The Kimmel Center

Actors perform "Hamilton," which is coming to the Forrest Theatre between August and November.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical "Hamilton" finally comes to Philadelphia this month!

But if you're a fan, then you already know that, and if you're a big fan, then you've probably already secured your tickets to see a performance during the show's three-month run at the Forrest Theatre.

Now, it's time to start planning how you'll spend the hours leading up to showtime. If you're looking to dine out in the city before, we know a few places to go.

The three restaurants below are offering special pre-theater menus during the "Hamilton" frenzy. The show officially makes its Philly debut on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and will end on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Oloroso

Located across the street from the Forrest Theatre in Center City, chef Townsend Wentz' Spanish restaurant will offer a three-course menu for $35.

Additionally, pre-theater diners can enjoy $8 house red and white wine as well as $8 sangria. The pre-theater menu will be available Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

1121 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014

Ocean Prime

The Center City restaurant known for seafood and steak is less than a 10-minute walk from the theater.

In honor of "Hamilton," the restaurant's $55 pre-theater menu will include Betsy's Buttercake, named for Alexander Hamilton's wife, and the historical cocktail, Rum Punch. The two cocktails on the menu will be available at a discounted price of $10 for pre-theater diners.

The menu will be available Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Nov. 15.

124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-0163

Square 1682

Located in Rittenhouse, less than a 15-minute walk from the Forrest Theatre, is Square 1682. It will offer a pre-theater menu featuring one small plate, one large plate and one cocktail, glass of wine or dessert for $36.

Guests can choose between duck wings, kale salad and a meat and cheese board, among other small plates. Large plates include cauliflower curry, jerk short rib and lemon pepper chicken.

For diners who choose dessert, two options are the chocolate affogato and peach cobbler.

The restaurant will also offer a "Hamilton"-themed cocktail called You'll Be Back ($13). The drink includes ingredients that would have been familiar to the Founding Fathers, such as oat-infused bourbon, raisin rum and East India sherry.

Square 1682's pre-theater menu will be available daily from 5 to 7 p.m.

121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-5008

Also good to know if you're seeing "Hamilton" in September, Center City District Restaurant Week will take place Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 27. Tons of restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person, and some will also offer three-course lunches for $20.

