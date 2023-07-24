More News:

July 24, 2023

Boy, 5, killed in farming accident in Lancaster County, state police say

The child died Monday morning in Little Britain Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy on a farm in Lancaster County on Monday morning.

A 5-year-old boy was killed Monday morning in a farming accident in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

Around 10:20 a.m., troopers responded to report of a child with serious injuries at a property on the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township – about a 20-minute drive from Oxford, Chester County. Medics attempted to save the boy's life, but he died at the scene, police said. 

MORE NEWSBody found in Delaware River belongs to child who went missing in Bucks County flood last weekend

A preliminary investigation determined the boy's death was accidental. The child's name has not been released. 

Additional details about the accident were not immediately available. 

