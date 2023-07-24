Boy, 5, killed in farming accident in Lancaster County, state police say

A 5-year-old boy was killed Monday morning in a farming accident in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Around 10:20 a.m., troopers responded to report of a child with serious injuries at a property on the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township – about a 20-minute drive from Oxford, Chester County. Medics attempted to save the boy's life, but he died at the scene, police said.

