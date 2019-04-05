More Culture:

April 05, 2019

Laura Dern tries to prove the innocence of a convicted murderer in 'Trial By Fire'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Laura Dern tries to prove the innocence of a convicted murderer in 'Trial By Fire' Source/YouTube

"Trial By Fire" will be released on May 17.

"Did an innocent man die?"

That’s the question “Trial By Fire” tries to answer as it follows the true story of Cameron Todd Willingham (Jack O'Connell), a Texas man who was convicted of arson and the murder of his three children.

Todd Willingham was sentenced to the death penalty in 1992. While on death row, Elizabeth Gilbert (Laura Dern), a mother of two, became an ally in proving his innocence.

The trailer begins in a court room with Willingham’s guilty verdict. Gilbert visits Todd Willingham in prison and asks him to tell her what happened. The trailer then shows scenes of the day the fire occurred at his home in Corsicana, Texas. He says, “Any man can’t save his own kids don’t deserve to live.” He adds with intensity, “But I did not kill my own children, Elizabeth.”

Based off an investigative report in "The New Yorker," the film features four experts who, through an independent review of the evidence, concluded that all of the indications of arson in Todd Wilingham's case were not scientifically valid. 

The film was written by Geoffrey Fletcher and directed by Ed Zwick. It premiered in 2018 at the Telluride Film Festival. Roadside Attraction acquired the film in February.

"Trial By Fire" will be released nationwide in theaters on May 17.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies United States Crime Trailer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sixers part-owner Michael Rubin questions prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft
022219_Robert-Kraft_usat

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Food & Drink

Pizza Gutt creator to open first brick-and-mortar pizza shop in Kensington
0404_Pizzagut

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved