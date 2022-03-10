More Health:

March 10, 2022

Conversion therapy increases LGBTQ people's risk of depression, suicide, study finds

New Jersey banned the discredited practice in 2013; Pennsylvania law still permits it, but many municipalities have outlawed it

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression LGBTQ
Conversion Therapy LGBTQ Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

LGBTQ people who experience conversion therapy have a higher risk of suffering from depression, suicide attempts, substance use, and mental distress, according to a new study.

LGBTQ people who experience conversion therapy — a discredited practice that seeks to "cure" homosexuality — are at high risk for developing serious mental health issues, like depression, substance use and suicide, according to a study published Monday. 

The study adds to a collection of research on the harmful impacts of conversion therapy, which sometimes begins at a young age. 

Researchers found that 47% of LGBTQ people who received conversion therapy suffered severe psychological distress, compared to 34% of those who did not undergo the practice. 

LGBTQ people who underwent conversion therapy also were more likely to experience depression (65% to 27%), develop substance use issues (67% to 50%) and attempt suicide (58% to 39%). 

The study – a review of 28 prior studies on conversion therapy and an economic evaluation – found 12% of the 190,695 people included in the research received conversion therapy as youth. On average, people began conversion therapy at age 25 and continued for 26 months. 

Sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts (SOGICE) are "dangerous, discredited" practices rooted in the false belief that being LGBTQ is a compulsive, mental disease, the researchers wrote.

Conversion therapy can occur in group or individualized counseling, as well as inpatient treatment. It often is administered by religious organizations or church officials, with prayer viewed as a simple, "reparative" treatment. 

Conversion therapy, according to the researchers, reinforces societal stigmas by promoting the rejection of LGBTQ identities, and can often lead to exacerbated stress and compounded guilt on those who are experiencing it. 

"I think often parents, they're not trying to hurt their kids, or they think they're trying to help them," Sean Cahill, director of health policy at the Fenway Institute, told CNN. "I think it's really important for parents to know that if they have their child do conversion therapy, their child has a greater odds of experiencing serious psychological distress, depression, substance use and suicide. I think a lot of parents would not be happy to hear that." 

The study also detailed another, less discussed aspect of conversion therapy — its heavy cost on society. Researchers found that conversion therapy of 4.5 million LGBTQ youths in the United States costs the country around $650.16 million annually. 

When added to the already hefty cost of treating the harms caused by the practice — like substance use and suicide attempts — that number jumped to $9.23 billion per year. 

"I think we have long said that conversion therapy efforts are damaging, on top of being in vain," Mike Parent, director of the Gender, Sexuality and Behavioral Health at the University of Texas at Austin, told CNN. "But the study is asking a different kind of question and shows not only is this damaging to the individual, it ends up costing society money, too." 

Researchers note that there is already a wealth of understanding among reputable medical organizations discrediting conversion therapy outright, largely on the basis that the practice is discriminatory and harmful to those who experience it, often in childhood.

They note that minority stress — the disproportionate health impacts among marginalized people — plays a major role in the mental health effects of conversion therapy, and reinforces guilt over LGBTQ identity that can lead to detrimental outcomes.

Currently, 20 states and the District of Columbia have banned conversion therapy. Another five states, plus Puerto Rico, have instituted partial bans on the practice. 

In 2013, New Jersey became the second state to enact a full-scale ban of conversion therapy.

Pennsylvania has not outlawed it, but 100 municipalities have prohibited the practice through their own ordinances. 

In 2017, Philadelphia voted to ban conversion therapy for minors, noting that respected health authorities like the American Medical Association have long declared homosexuality is not a medical condition. 

There is pending legislation in Harrisburg that would ban the practice statewide, but it has stalled since its introduction in January 2021. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Depression LGBTQ Philadelphia Substance Abuse Addiction Mental Health Conversion therapy Suicide

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor with arms folded

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: My Family Doctor Saved My Life
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

3/12: Taylor Swift X Harry Styles Night
Brooklyn Bowl -

Development

Philly developer to renovate and preserve North Wildwood’s Isle of Capri Motel
North Wildwood Motel Preservation

Illness

Scientists expect COVID-19 to become endemic, but a new report stresses the U.S. is far from the 'next normal'
COVID-19 endemic future

Travel

Frontier Airlines adds flights from Philly to San Antonio, Chicago, Kansas City
Frontier Airlines Philly Routes

Food & Drink

Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns to benefit Philly businesses impacted by COVID-19
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved